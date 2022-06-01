This Week in TV: ‘The Boys,’ NBA Finals, ‘All Rise’

The first week of June brings what’s likely the biggest sports event until football starts back up again, the return of one of Amazon’s most popular shows and the resurrection of a formerly canceled courtroom drama. All that, plus American Ninja Warrior.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

When last viewers saw The Boys back in the fall of 2020, the identity of the Head Popper had been revealed, the Boys themselves had their records cleared and Homelander (Antony Starr) had just fried Stormfront (Aya Cash).

Season three picks up a year later, with Homelander trying to grin his way through some very obvious PTSD, Vought still maintaining an iron grip on the superhero industry and the Boys having (mostly) slowing their anti-supes campaign. Jensen Ackles joins the cast for season three as the Captain America-esque Solider Boy. The Boys premieres Friday on Prime Video with three episodes; the rest of the season will roll out weekly.

Also on streaming …

South Park’s latest special for Paramount+, debuting Wednesday, is subtitled The Streaming Wars. Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville gets a new home (Hulu) and a new subtitle (New Horizons) when its third season premieres Thursday. Critical favorite Borgen (Thursday, Netflix) is revived with a new season of Danish political intrigue. Ben Whishaw stars in the dramedy This Is Going to Hurt (Thursday, AMC+). Season two of the 1980s-set Physical, starring Rose Byrne, opens Friday on Apple TV+. David Letterman introduces and then chats with stand-up comics in That’s My Time (Friday, Netflix).

On broadcast …

Sports: The NBA Finals tip off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT Thursday on ABC when the Boston Celtics — in their first Finals since 2010 — travel west to meet the Golden State Warriors; Steph Curry and Co. made their sixth championship series in the past eight years. Game two in the best-of-seven series is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Sunday.

Also: Canadian drama Coroner (9 p.m. Thursday, The CW) comes stateside again for its fourth season. American Ninja Warrior opens its 14th campaign at 8 p.m. Monday on NBC. Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark debut at 8 and 9 p.m. Monday on The CW.

On cable …

Returning: CBS canceled the courtroom drama All Rise after two seasons in 2021. OWN revived the series four months later, and the show’s third season is set to premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Simone Missick (who’s also an executive producer) stars as L.A. Judge Lola Carmichael; Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Marg Helgenberger, Lindsey Gort and Samantha Marie Ware will all reprise their roles.

Also: Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise expands to Dubai (9 p.m. Wednesday). Season two of Starz’s critically hailed P-Valley premieres at 9 p.m. Friday. The MTV Movie and TV Awards air on MTV (as well as VH1, BET, The CW, Nickelodeon and other ViacomCBS outlets) at 8 p.m. Sunday. Limited series Irma Vep (9 p.m. Monday, HBO) is a remake/expansion of director Olivier Assayas’ 1996 film; he’s also behind the series.