Brad Falchuk is striking out on his own at Netflix.

The Glee and American Horror Story co-creator is teaming with Byron Wu for an Asian American drama series called The Brothers Sun at the streamer. The project marks Falchuk’s first solo series for Netflix since he reunited with longtime collaborator Ryan Murphy with his own overall pact with the media company.

The Brothers Sun is described as an action-packed, dark comedic drama and family soap. Created by Falchuk and Wu (The Getaway) in his producing debut, Netflix says the show is “rooted in authenticity” and is set in Los Angeles and Taiwan and will be “uniquely distinct” with plans to feature an all-Asian writers room and an all-Asian cast with Jenny Jue overseeing the latter. Here’s the official logline: “The Brothers Sun follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who’s settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce.”

Falchuk and Wu co-created the series. Wu will pen the scripts and exec produce alongside Falchuk, with the latter set to serve as showrunner. Kevin Tancharoen (The Book of Boba Fett, Agents of SHIELD) will direct. Mikkel Bondesen (The Killing) also exec produces. The series marks Falchuk’s first solo show for his Teley-vision banner, which moved to Netflix with an overall deal in early 2019.

“I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed show,” Wu said. “I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honored to have been in a writer’s room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger’s).”

Added Tancharoen: “I am so excited to explore this incredibly rich world full of interesting and layered characters. The story resonated with me on a personal level because it speaks to my identity as an Asian American and the struggle to figure out who I am and where I fit in the world. To be involved in a project with a predominantly Asian cast, crew and team of writers is something I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of.”

Falchuk has partnered with Murphy on former 20th Television shows including FX’s Pose, Nip/Tuck and the American Stories franchise, Fox’s Glee, Scream Queens and 911 franchise. This is the first show he’s done solo after collaborating with Murphy on Netflix’s The Politician.

“We’re proud of our ongoing partnership with Brad and to get behind Byron’s debut in this smartly written, witty and high stakes drama that shines the light on the Asian-American immigrant experience,” said Nne Ebong, vp overall deals at Netflix. “It’s a story with universal themes of family at the center and one that celebrates authenticity in all facets from script to screen. We’re excited to see Kevin’s masterful lens bring it all to life.”