‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

The actress, who knew the late actor since guesting on 'Lou Grant' in 1979, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday about why his work, on and off the screen, meant so much to her.

Ed Asner, Maureen McCormick
Ed Asner, Maureen McCormick Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979:

“It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or know him, but I just fell in love with him and his character. Then, years later, a few years after The Brady Bunch ended, I got a role on Lou Grant, and I was so nervous because it was a dramatic role and I really wanted to play it well. But I was so embraced by Ed — the star of the show — that I was overwhelmed. He just couldn’t have been more giving and kind and wanting me to succeed, and I was so touched by that. We always kept in touch with each other because of doing that show — I’d see him here and there through the years — and particularly because of one of the things that was so near and dear to Ed’s heart: his foundation [The Ed Asner Family Center], which was for people with intellectual disabilities. We really connected over that because it means so much to me and my brother, who has intellectual disabilities. I can’t say enough about Ed’s heart — he was just a really good human being, so kind. I could look in Ed’s eyes and he wouldn’t have to say a word. We had this kind of silent communication — I could see right into his soul what he was feeling and how much he cared about things. And he was so important for SAG — and gosh, we need him now more than ever, because we’re going through this huge thing. Ed would always fight for the underdog and people left behind. How lucky am I to have had somebody like Ed in my life? Someone who inspired me from such a young age, and will continue to for the rest of my life.”

