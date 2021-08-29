‘Brady Bunch’ Star Maureen McCormick on Ed Asner: “It’s Because of Ed That I Even Wanted to Get Into This Business”

Maureen McCormick, the actress best known for playing Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969 through 1974, spoke — through tears — with The Hollywood Reporter to pay tribute to Ed Asner, who died Sunday, and who had been a cherished friend of hers since 1979:

“It’s because of Ed that I even wanted to get into this business — seeing him and everyone on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. When I was growing up, I would sit with my family and watch every episode of it. I never dreamed that I would be able to work with him or know him, but I just fell in love with him and his character. Then, years later, a few years after The Brady Bunch ended, I got a role on Lou Grant, and I was so nervous because it was a dramatic role and I really wanted to play it well. But I was so embraced by Ed — the star of the show — that I was overwhelmed. He just couldn’t have been more giving and kind and wanting me to succeed, and I was so touched by that. We always kept in touch with each other because of doing that show — I’d see him here and there through the years — and particularly because of one of the things that was so near and dear to Ed’s heart: his foundation [The Ed Asner Family Center], which was for people with intellectual disabilities. We really connected over that because it means so much to me and my brother, who has intellectual disabilities. I can’t say enough about Ed’s heart — he was just a really good human being, so kind. I could look in Ed’s eyes and he wouldn’t have to say a word. We had this kind of silent communication — I could see right into his soul what he was feeling and how much he cared about things. And he was so important for SAG — and gosh, we need him now more than ever, because we’re going through this huge thing. Ed would always fight for the underdog and people left behind. How lucky am I to have had somebody like Ed in my life? Someone who inspired me from such a young age, and will continue to for the rest of my life.”