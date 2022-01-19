Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Renewed Through 2023

Bravo is extending the run of Watch What Happens Live for two more years.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable outlet has renewed the late night show, hosted and executive produced by Andy Cohen, through 2023. The two-year pickup will take Watch What Happens Live into its 15th year on Bravo.

“My WWHL team rose to every challenge of the pandemic, and getting to do WWHL for two more years is the ultimate reward,” said Cohen. “We’re still having a ball making our show — whether our guests are virtual or in studio.”

Watch What Happens Live‘s previous renewal, also for two years, was up at the end of 2021. The show is coming off a year in which its ratings among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 improved; it was the highest-rated late night talker on ad-supported cable in the 18-49 demographic for the first time ever.

Cohen is also one of the longest-tenured hosts in late night. Of the current group of late-night hosts, only Jimmy Kimmel (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live) and Bill Maher (HBO’s Real Time), who both began their current runs in 2003, have been with one show for longer. Watch What Happens Live premiered in July 2009.

Embassy Row produces Watch What Happens Live for Bravo. Michael Davies, Deirdre Connolly and Cohen are the executive producers.