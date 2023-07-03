In New Bloomberg Series ‘Breaking Bread,’ Political Leaders Dish Over Favorite Meals

Bloomberg Originals is launching a new series called Breaking Bread, which will feature in-depth conversations with some of America’s political leaders over their favorite meals.

The series will see author, journalist and host Alexander Heffner (PBS’ The Open Mind) break bread, literally and figuratively, with politically and geographically diverse U.S. governors and senators. Together, they’ll discuss everything from the state of American democracy and the economy, to the nation’s security and morale, to artificial intelligence and natural resources.

Breaking Bread features narration and interviews conducted across the country and will use food as a starting point for exploring the biographies, policy concerns and cuisine preferences of the selected leaders and the places they call home.

The show’s creators say the series will focus on the things that unite Americans, instead of the things that divide them, and how to solve problems together and promote a better understanding of democracy, as well as important issues and federal policymaking.

The 10 episodes include interviews with Sen. Cory Booker in Newark, N.J., Sen. John Thune in Murdo, S.D., and Gov. Janet Mills in her Maine home. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Gov. Doug Burgu of North Dakota (who is running for president) also sit down with Heffner.

In the first episode, which debuts July 4, the host joins Booker at a cafe where they share vegan chicken and waffles, chipotle plantain bake and buffalo cauliflower, before tossing a football at a local park.

Heffner kicks off the premiere by addressing the four Vs that he says seem to dominate the voice of politics today. “The vitriol. The vindictiveness. The viciousness. The vendettas,” he begins. “Hating the other political party, believing that half of the country is evil, will not keep the peace.”

Breaking Bread drops new episodes on Bloomberg Originals every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.