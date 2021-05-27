‘Breeders’ Renewed for Third Season on FX

FX will continue to explore the ups and downs of parenting with Breeders.

The Disney-owned cable network has picked up a third season of the comedy starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard. The renewal comes a week after the show’s second season finale aired on FX (it also airs on Sky One in the U.K.).

“Through two seasons, we’ve watched Paul, Ally and their children grow as a family in ways that are reassuring and sometimes concerning,” said Nick Grad, president original programming at FX. “Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard are brilliant as the flawed but devoted parents and we are glad that they, along with [co-creators] Simon Blackwell, Chris Addison and the rest of the creative team and cast, are bringing the series back for a third season that will take us along for the next stage in this family’s journey.”

Freeman, who co-created the series with Blackwell and Addison, and Haggard star Paul and Ally Worsley, parents of a 13-year-old son (Alex Eastwood) and 10-year-old daughter (Eve Prenelle) who cope with stretched resources — including time — and attempt to master the art of winging it while appearing to know what they’re doing. The cast also features Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong and Stella Gonet.

“I’m very happy to get to do another season of the show,” said Freeman. “We’re delighted that FX is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone.”

Added Haggard, “I’m so excited to get to tell another chapter of this story. It’s such a privilege to be in such fine company and such masterful hands.”

Avalon (Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay) produces Breeders. Blackwell serves as showrunner and executive produces with Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer is co-exec producer.