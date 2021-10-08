Brené Brown to Topline HBO Max Unscripted Series

HBO Max has ordered an unscripted series from professor and best-selling author Dr. Brené Brown.

Brown’s research into the experiences that define humanity will be the spine of Atlas of the Heart, which is set to begin production later this month in Austin. The series shares a title with Brown’s latest book, which is due for publication in November.

The eight-episode series will, per the show’s logline, “take viewers on an interactive journey through the range of emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human.” Brown uses a mix of storytelling, references from popular culture and other research in the field to share the language, tools and framework for meaningful connection.

“At HBO Max, we pride ourselves on telling stories representative of all walks of life, and those stories would mean nothing without the language of emotion and the shared experience,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at the WarnerMedia streamer. “By bringing Dr. Brown’s extensive research to life through film, television, and pop culture, we are able to demonstrate deep connection and insight that will resonate with our viewers.”

Said Brown, “The real gift of expanding our language, practicing this work, and cultivating meaningful connection is being able to go anywhere without the fear of getting lost. When fear, anxiety, and uncertainty leave us feeling adrift and untethered in our lives, our first instinct is to look out into the distance to find the nearest shore. But the shore isn’t something outside of us — the solid ground we’re seeking is within us. It’s not always easy to find, but it’s there. I believe the more confident we are about being able to navigate to that place, the more daring our adventures and the more connected we are to ourselves and each other.”

Brown, who has a doctorate in social work from the University of Houston, has written several best-selling books, including Dare to Lead, Braving the Wilderness and The Gifts of Imperfection. She’s a research professor at the University of Houston and a visiting professor at the University of Texas at Austin. She rose to national visibility with a TED Talk titled “The Power of Vulnerability” that has garnered millions of views. She also has an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify.

Brown will executive produce Atlas of the Heart for Weird Lucy Productions. Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Barb Bialkowski and Jared Morell exec produce for Den of Thieves. Meaghan Rady (I Love You, America, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.