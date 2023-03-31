Brett Goldstein Details ‘Ted Lasso’ Cast White House Visit

When the Ted Lasso cast got invited to visit the White House, Brett Goldstein admitted that despite it being a “privilege” to be there, there was one ongoing issue he had to deal with: He didn’t know what to do with his hands.

“It was amazing and it was an honor and it was a privilege. But I’ve never been more aware of my hands than I was all day,” Goldstein recalled while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday.

He added, “Like what do you do with your hands at the White House? I didn’t know how to stand. I didn’t know how to sit. I was like what is a person? I lost my mind. It’s so serious. It’s the fucking the White House. I’m really trying not to swear, desperately trying not to make jokes. Like I’ve never worked hard in my life.”

While visiting, Goldstein and co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Toheeb Jimoh and Brendan Hunt made an appearance during a press briefing, where Sudeikis spoke about mental health and co-star James Lance made a fun cameo as beloved fictional Independent reporter, Trent Crimm. However, Goldstein admitted to originally not knowing they were going to take the stage.

He explained, “We didn’t know this was happening. We were told Jason’s going to do a little speech. We met Kamala [Harris] who was amazing and so charismatic, and we met her for five minutes. We were all sort of dazzled by her and then Toheeb [Jimoh] said to her, ‘You glow!’ And I was like, ‘Stop flirting with [her]!’ And then she said, ‘Good luck in the press room.’ And we were like ‘What?’ And it was literally like go on stage. So, we thought we were being set up.”

Prior to going onstage, he said he asked Waddingham how to stand and she advised him to just keep his arms at his side. But Goldstein said he realized he “looked mad” in that stance. “It’s like my hands were so heavy like the Hulk,” he said.

When he settled on a stance with his hands crossed in front of him that he compared to that of security, Kimmel asked whether the actor was ever mistaken for the Secret Service to which Goldstein responded, “One of them did give me their card at the end, and I don’t know if that was a threat.”

When recalling meeting with the president, Goldstein said they were going to have an hour with Joe Biden to talk about mental health. Prior to speaking with him, he said they were “strictly told” where to sit, only he realized he had no cushion where he was sitting. “So, I then spend an hour — very important, honor, amazing — but the whole hour I’m basically doing a wall sit like I’m just tense trying to look like how people sit. Everyone else super casual. It was a power move,” he quipped.

Later on, Goldstein detailed what it was like on the last day of filming what could be the final season of Ted Lasso: “Everyone was crying and Jason did his speech… I kept sneaking off to the shower set to have a cry so no one could see. And I’d come back in like ‘why are you all crying? What’s wrong with you.'”

Despite the end of Ted Lasso, Goldstein’s series Shrinking, which he co-created alongside Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence, was renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. When asked if he’d ever make an appearance on the show, Goldstein didn’t rule it out. “It’s possible, as long as it makes sense,” he told Kimmel.

He went on to explain that, though he originally wasn’t going to talk about it publicly, his father has Parkinson’s disease, like Harrison Ford’s character in Shrinking. But after Lawrence accidentally shared that with the press, Goldstein had an amusing conversation with his father about it. He recalled his father saying, “Oh I’m not ashamed. It’s true. It’s who I am” but then added, “And if you’re telling the world I’m based on Harrison Ford, fucking say it to everyone!”