Brian Cox and Alan Cumming Jam to Spice Girls’ “If You Wanna Be My Lover” in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Teaser

Brian Cox and Alan Cumming become honorary Spice Girls in AppleTV+’s first look at their upcoming Carpool Karaoke: The Series episode.

The Scottish actors and longtime friends are taking the wheel and will be co-hosting the award-winning show on March 31. In a teaser clip, the Succession star gets candid with his friend.

“Now you see, there’s one thing I am really quite envious of what you’ve done,” Cox tells Cumming. “What would that be?” the Schmigadoon! star replies. “Well,” Cox begins and then looks mysteriously to the backseat to see if anyone will overhear him, “Spice Girls.” To which his friend responds, “Seriously? You’re a Spice Girls fan?”

“I’m a closet Spice Girls fan,” Cox says before Cumming kicks off their sing-along with “If You Wanna Be My Lover.”

After about 30 seconds of semi-off-key singing, the Succession actor chimes in again, saying, “I’m so glad that’s over. That was one thing I was fearing of this whole fucking thing. I know fucking all about the Spice Girls.”

Over the course of the full episode, Cox and Cumming will try to remember all of the movies they’ve been in and sing along to bands like the Bay City Rollers and The Crystals.

According to Apple, every episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, created and executive produced by James Corden, features celebrities sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on adventures. Previous guests on the show include Sandra Oh and Duran Duran; the For All Mankind cast; Nikki Glaser and Wilco; Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and Amber Ruffin; Kevin and Michael Bacon; Method Man and Chris Redd; and Ciara and Russell Wilson.