ABC Drama Head Brian Morewitz Departing

ABC’s head of drama development, Brian Morewitz, is leaving the network.

Morewitz will step down from his post as senior vp and head of drama development after five years to pursue other opportunities. He took the post after his predecessor Channing Dungey was named entertainment president at the Disney-owned broadcaster.

“We wanted to share with you that after nearly 17 years with ABC, Brian Morewitz has decided to leave to pursue new opportunities,” said Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment boss Craig Erwich and executive vp development and content strategy Simran Sethi said in a statement. “He is an extraordinarily creative and dedicated executive whose contributions are appreciated by all who work with him.”

Morewitz joined ABC in 2004 as vp drama development and helped shepherd series including Castle, American Crime, Agents of SHIELD, Revenge and Nashville. Since moving up to head of drama in March 2016, he overseen the likes of The Good Doctor, The Rookie, Station 19 and Big Sky, among others.

Prior to ABC, Morewitz was senior vp at production company Escape Artists, developing feature films including Knowing and SWAT.

Erwich and Sethi’s full memo to staff is below.

We wanted to share with you that after nearly 17 years with ABC, Brian Morewitz has decided to leave to pursue new opportunities. As you know, Brian has overseen the development and production of some of the network’s most prolific dramas in recent years, including Brothers and Sisters, Revenge, Big Sky, The Good Doctor, The Rookie, A Million Little Things, Castle, Nashville, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning limited series American Crime. He is an extraordinarily creative and dedicated executive whose contributions are appreciated by all who work with him. In our relatively short time together, we’ve come to value Brian as a thoughtful and compassionate leader, and friend.

News like this is never easy to share or receive, so if you have questions, please feel free to reach out to us with anything you need. We wish Brian success in his new endeavors and hope you all take the opportunity to celebrate and thank Brian for his many accomplishments over the years, and cheer him on for what’s ahead.

Thanks,

Craig and Simran