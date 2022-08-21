Brian Stelter Calls for Accountability in His Final ‘Reliable Sources’ Sign Off

Brian Stelter signed off from Reliable Sources for the last time on Aug. 21.

After welcoming several guests, like Carl Bernstein, Jodie Ginsberg, Jeffrey Goldberg and Eric Deggans, among others, to discuss the state of media one more time, Stelter made it a purpose to thank his family and the team behind the CNN show for his nearly decade-long run as its host.

“Thank you to the technical staff, the control room geniuses, the editors, the floor directors, the PR people, the camera operators, the desk readers, the makeup artists. You are CNN’s sources of strength,” Stelter said. “And we need strength.”

Stelter also thanked network boss Chris Licht for giving him a chance to say goodbye and sign off on his own time.

The host continued with an analysis of today’s media landscape and how Reliable Sources has been a part of documenting and dissecting the changing media world for the last 30 years.

“The media is the people,” he said. “People are flawed and opinionated and curious and hopeful and believing in accountability. And that’s the watchword here: Accountability. This show’s going away, but there’s gonna be so many more. We need to have room for media criticism and debate and discussion.”

Stelter added that it’s not partisan to stand up for decency, democracy and dialogue or to stand up to “demagogues” and people who “are lying to our faces.” But he emphasized the importance of ensuring the full spectrum of debate is represented and reflects what’s going on in the country and the world.

“That’s why CNN needs to be strong,” the host said. “You viewers at home. It’s on you. CNN must remain strong. I know the 4,500 staffers are gonna do their part to make it stronger than ever, but it’s gonna be on you to hold CNN accountable, and not just CNN. You gotta hold your local paper accountable. You gotta hold your local digital outlet accountable.”

He continued, “It’s on all of us. We are all members of the media, all helping to make it better.”