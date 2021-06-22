Brian Tyree Henry, Kate Mara to Star in FX on Hulu FBI Drama

FX on Hulu is reuniting with a few familiar faces for its latest limited series.

Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry, A Teacher‘s Kate Mara and writer Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) are teaming for limited series Class of ’09, which has been picked up straight to series to air on FX on Hulu.

The eight-episode thriller revolves around a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 who are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Henry, a two-time Emmy nominee for Atlanta and This Is Us, will star as Tayo Miller, one of the most brilliant and unorthodox agents ever to join the bureau who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely. Mara, fresh off her turn in FX limited series A Teacher and who co-starred in season one of the network’s Pose, will play Amy Poet, a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement who finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.

Smith, who penned every episode of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning limited series Versace, will serve in the same capacity on Class of ’09. Smith exec produces alongside FX-based duo Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (Pose, Versace, Y: The Last Man). Nellie Reed (FX on Hulu’s upcoming Y: The Last Man) will produce the series, which is produced in-house at FX Productions.

“Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” said Gina Balian, president of original programming at FX. “With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

Henry broke out opposite Donald Glover in FX’s Atlanta, earning a supporting actor nomination for his role in the comedy series. The award-winning comedy has already been renewed for seasons three and four and has been in production for the past couple months. Both seasons will be filmed back-to-back in a bid to return the comedy to the air as soon as possible. Atlanta last aired in May 2018. He’s repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

Mara is currently making the rounds on the awards circuit for her role opposite Nick Robinson in limited series A Teacher. Her credits also include House of Cards. She’s repped by WME, Mosaic and Sloane Offer.

Jacobson and Simpson have had an overall deal with FX Productions for years and have exec produced series including Pose, American Crime Story and the long-awaited adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s beloved Y: The Last Man. They’re with CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Novelist Smith is with CAA and Bloom Hergott.