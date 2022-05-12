‘Bridgerton’ Recasting: Hannah Dodd Replacing Ruby Stokes on Netflix Hit

Bridgerton is undergoing a casting shakeup: Ruby Stokes is exiting the Netflix hit as Francesca Bridgerton, and Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) is taking over the role.

Stokes will be on another Netflix title, however, having secured the lead on Lockwood & Co.

The Netflix and Shondaland series put out a statement describing the character: “Francesca Bridgerton is a bit of a mystery within her chatty, extroverted family. Despite her reserved nature, she goes along to get along when it comes to society affairs, fortified with a dry wit and pragmatism that confound the fickle ton yet seem to draw attention when she least desires it.”

Francesca’s presence on the show has been minimal. In Bridgerton season one, she made a couple appearances before going to visit her aunt in Bath. She was then seen in the first three episodes of season two before disappearing, as Stokes was filming Lockwood & Co.

Dodd’s credits include Find Me In Paris, Harlots, Flowers In The Attic: The Origins and Enola Holmes.

The popular Netflix series is based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels, which follow the Bridgerton family’s search for love, focusing on one sibling per book. The first two seasons have followed the order of the novels, first with Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke (Regé-Jean Page) and then Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley).

If the Netflix series continues to follow the order of Quinn’s novels, Francesca, the second youngest sibling, will be the focus of season six, which would be based on the sixth book, When He Was Wicked.

Bridgerton returns to production this summer for the third season of the Netflix hit.

Christy Piña contributed to this report.