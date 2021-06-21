From ‘Bridgerton’ to ‘The Flight Attendant,’ 5 Writers Detail Book-to-Screen Adaptation Journeys

Phoebe Dynevor in Netflix’s ‘ Bridgerton .’ LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Book: The Duke and I (Bridgertons #1) by Julia Quinn (Avon Books, 2000, 384 pages)

Translating a beloved book series to the screen is not for the fainthearted. “The books have such a rabid following — with that expectation comes pressure,” says Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen. It wasn’t just the distinctive Bridgerton family banter and steamy romances that weighed on the showrunner. “My self-imposed mandate was figuring out a way to turn the traditional genre on its head and make something fresh and timely,” he says. His way of subverting the period piece was to widen the embrace of who can be included. “I created the character of Queen Charlotte, who’s not a part of the books,” he says. “There was a theory that Queen Charlotte was England’s first queen of color. The show really came into focus for me at that point.” For Van Dusen, it also was important that the series’ approach to race went beyond just representation. “Simon [Regé-Jean Page] has such an interesting journey with the idea of perfectionism. His father instilled this sense of having to be twice as good at everything because he’s not how a duke traditionally looks,” says Van Dusen. “His race determines how he’s walked through life, and that adds such a fascinating layer to his character.” Though the show is true to the structure of the book series, Van Dusen hopes his take on the franchise will keep everyone on their toes: “We always knew there were two tracks, so it was about looking at every scene and making sure it is interesting enough for fans who knew where we were going but also for the people who didn’t.”

• • •

Michiel Huisman and Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s ‘ The Flight Attendant .’ Courtesy of HBO Max

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Book: The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday Books, 2018, 354 pages)

When Steve Yockey read Chris Bohjalian’s mystery novel about a flight attendant who wakes up hungover in a hotel room next to a dead body, he was faced with a dilemma. “On television, you don’t want to watch someone sit on a bed and think,” says Yockey. “How do you take a very internal book and externalize it?” Yockey’s idea was to create a mind palace where the series’ lead character, Cassie (played by Kaley Cuoco, also an executive producer), could talk out the case with the sexy murder victim (Michiel Huisman). The question was, what was that dialogue going to sound like? “If you step back from it, the events of the book are very dark,” says Yockey. He wanted to infuse humor into the television adaptation. “I love genre-blending, so I didn’t think it was particularly challenging to do it, but it was particularly challenging to convince people that it was going to work.” Now that the show is a bona fide hit, no one doubts this winning recipe, and Yockey is hard at work on a second season that goes beyond the book’s ending. “Every season is going to be taking this great character, who doesn’t move through the world like the rest of us, and dropping her into really difficult situations,” says Yockey, whose mission it remains to externalize Cassie’s inner journey. “At the core of this is a woman being forced to realize that she has been spinning all these plates to distract from her life not going in a positive direction. What does it mean to have to be honest with yourself?”

• • •

Cristin Milioti in HBO Max’s ‘ Made for Love .’ John P. Johnson/HBO Max

Made for Love (HBO Max)

Book: Made for Love by Alissa Nutting (Ecco Books, 2017, 310 pages)

As co-creators of a show about a woman whose tech CEO husband implants a chip that synchronizes her brain with his, showrunner Christina Lee and Made for Love novelist Alissa Nutting are quick to joke that they may actually be the ones with chips implanted in their brains. “We’ve been telepathically synced,” says Nutting, who in Lee found a partner that shared her interest in turning the 2017 novel into a female-centric series with bone-dry comedic undertones. It was in retaining the humor in the horror that Lee found collaborating with the author invaluable. “I think that’s why the fans of the book feel like this is a true companion piece because her voice is all over this,” says Lee. The greatest challenge Lee and Nutting found in going from page to screen was maintaining the specificity of the lead character. “She’s complicated,” explains Lee. “It was this woman that you could believe became the wife of this very powerful tech CEO but who is really, at her core, scrappy. Hazel, in the book, is a bit feral, and Cristin [Milioti] was able to do that onscreen.” With the tone nailed, the two are now looking to take their show past the book’s ending and into the future. “Not only are the themes of love and technology going to be more and more evergreen, our cast is incredible,” says Nutting. “Seeing what they did with the characters really opened our minds even further to ideas. Certainly, Hazel’s journey isn’t finished.”

• • •

Melissa George and Justin Theroux in Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast courtesy of Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

Book: The Mosquito Coast by Paul Theroux (Hamish Hamilton, 1981, 392 pages)

Under any other circumstance, Neil Cross wouldn’t concern himself with the feelings of an author when adapting a novel for the screen. “I’ve long been waging a one-person campaign to suggest that there is no such thing as adaptation. It’s an act of transformation,” says Cross. “There is always going to be involved some form of consensual violence.” But having been an avid reader of Paul Theroux’s books since age 14, taking apart and reassembling the author’s definitive novel wasn’t something Cross wanted any part of. “I even feel weird calling him by his first name,” he says. “He’s one of the most important authorial voices in my life.” Yet as Cross started to articulate his concerns about transforming the story of an inventor who becomes a Jim Jones-esque cult leader from the 20th to the 21st century into a series, he discovered he was developing a fascination for the task. “If we are going to tell Allie’s [Justin Theroux] story in the here and now, who would that guy be? How do you stay true to that tradition of the American contrarian, the rejectionist?” says Cross. “Also, so many of the narrative choices were driven by the question of who the hell would be married to this guy?” While Cross feels that concluding the series — just renewed for season two — anywhere but within the confines of the book’s plot would be a disservice, what he now revels in is how long it’ll take to get there: “There’s twists and there’s turns and there’s side missions. Story creates story creates story.”

• • •

Aidy Bryant in Hulu’s ‘ Shrill .’ Allyson Riggs/Hulu

Shrill (Hulu)

Book: Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman by Lindy West (Hachete Books, 2016, 272 pages)

With the three-season series now under her belt, Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman author Lindy West can confidently say that her transition from novelist to series co-creator was life-changing. “I don’t think I had an understanding of the scope of the collaboration before and, if you get the right team, how incredibly rewarding it is to collaborate on that scale,” she says. Protagonist Annie, played by Aidy Bryant, is based on a collection of West’s personal essays, but it was opening up her world to the series’ writers and actors that gave the character her own agency. “Once you have a cast, the characters start to grow on their own and project their own storylines,” says West. “Season two started to be more of its own universe, which was kind of a relief. It’s very, very scary to put all your most vulnerable moments on a television show. I don’t totally recommend it.” While the narrative eventually moved away from West’s own life, the experience never stopped being an exercise in exposing raw nerves. As an example, West recalls watching the scene on set where Annie talks about how her pregnancy could force a guy into giving her the love and validation she had always sought, which brought West to tears. “That kind of intensity and, honestly, pain is important because we’re making something that I really believe in. I don’t want fat girls — or any woman — to have to feel like that,” says West. “If we can make something that feels true to people, and helps people feel less alone, what else is the point?”

