‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’

One of the stars of Bridgerton is taking on another period drama at Showtime.

Jonathan Bailey has joined the cast of Fellow Travelers, a limited series set in 1950s Washington, D.C. He’ll star opposite Matt Bomer and Allison Williams in the series.

Showtime gave the eight-episode Fellow Travelers a series order in April. Based on a novel by Thomas Mallon, the series is part love story, part political thriller that will track the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington: Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), a charismatic political operative who avoids emotional entanglements — until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), an earnest Fordham University graduate brimming with idealism and religious faith.

Williams (Girls, Get Out) is playing Lucy Smith, the daughter of a senator who has known Hawkins since they were teenagers.

Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton was the focus of season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton; he’s set to continue the role in season three. Other credits include Jack Ryan, Chewing Gum, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing and the 2018 feature The Mercy.

Fellow Travelers is set to begin production later this month in Toronto. Showtime and Fremantle produce the limited series. Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, Homeland) adapted the novel and executive produces with Bomer and Robbie Rogers (All American). Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story) will exec produce and direct the first two episodes.