‘Bridgerton’ Star Phoebe Dynevor Says She Won’t Be in Season 3 of Netflix Series

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor says she will not appear in season three of the Netflix hit.
In a red carpet interview at Sundance Film Festival to ScreenRant, the actress revealed that although her character Daphne Bassett does not appear in the upcoming season, it’s possible that she could return in the future.
“Sadly not in season three,” Dynevor said. “Potentially in the future. But season three, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer.”
Netflix has not yet responded to The Hollywood Reporter‘s request for comment.
Last season, the eldest Bridgerton daughter took on a supporting role with much less screen time, as the plot focused on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate’s (Simone Ashley) relationship. Daphne’s on-screen husband Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) also took a backseat in season two, with Page not appearing in that season. Previously, Daphne and Simon were the central focus of the Netflix show’s debut season in 2020.
Dynevor was at Sundance with the movie Fair Play, which sold to Netflix for $20 million.
From executive producer Shonda Rhimes and showrunner Jess Brownell, Bridgerton focuses on a different Bridgerton sibling love story each season. The upcoming season three will center on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), the latter of which was revealed to be anonymous scandal sheet writer Lady Whistledown in season one. While Penelope previously held a longstanding secret crush for Colin, the state of their friendship currently stands on rocky terrain after Penelope overheard Colin disparage her to his friends. After losing two of her best friends in Colin and Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Coughlan told The Hollywood Reporter that Penelope will be holding on tightly to her Lady Whistledown alter ego in season three.
“I think she’s fallen pretty much as low as she can get, losing Eloise, losing Colin,” Coughland said. “Whistledown’s all she’s got. I imagine it’s going to be very interesting, where we see her starting off season three.”
“It’s really nice to represent different love stories and see how these two best friends, gradually, hopefully, perhaps they’ll fall in love,” added Newton about their season three love story. “I’m really excited to see what the future brings and how much longer Colin can go without seeing what’s right in front of his eyes, really.”
