‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Shuts Down Following Second Positive COVID Test in a Week

Production on Bridgerton‘s second season has been halted for the second time this week following a positive COVID test, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

Filming is paused indefinitely while the streamer and Shondaland producers create a timetable for a return to production. It is unclear whether a cast or crew member contracted the virus, but they are currently isolating.

This marks the second shutdown since Thursday, which also saw production halted for 24 hours following a positive COVID test from a crew member. After testing positive, the crew member was isolated while everyone else working on the series was tested. At the time, no cast members had been affected and production was back underway on Friday.

Bridgerton is produced by Shondaland, through Household Pictures, in the U.K. where cases involving the Delta variant of coronavirus are currently surging. According to Public Health England, there were 51,870 new positive cases of the coronavirus across the country on Friday, with that tally rising to 54,674 as of Saturday.

Bridgerton was a breakout hit for Netflix, earning the title of its most-watched series after reaching a record 82 million households globally, according to the streamer. The first season was also recently nominated for twelve Emmys, including nominations for outstanding drama and leading actor for Regé-Jean Page, who played the popular Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett.

The regency-era show serves as Shonda Rhimes’ first scripted series as part of her original Netflix deal, which was extended last week. The streaming drama is based on the popular book series written by Julia Quinn and follows the children of a powerful English family as they make their debuts during the marriage season. The show was renewed for a third and fourth season in April.