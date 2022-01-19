Skip to main content

‘Bridgerton’ Releases 8 New Photos from Season 2 of Netflix Series

First look images from the upcoming season tease romance, glamour, fencing and a corgi.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

Netflix released eight new first-look photos from the upcoming second season of its breakout hit Bridgerton.

Season two tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Bridgerton focuses on the new relationship in its second outing and is based on Julia Quinn’s novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second in Quinn’s best-selling Bridgerton series. The first focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Dynevor reprises her role, while Page memorably exited after season one.

Here’s the official description for season two: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.”

Below are new images teasing romance, glamour, fencing and a corgi:

Lazy loaded image
Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Bridgerton. Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Bridgerton. (L to R) Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 203 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 202 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Bridgerton. (L to R) Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Rupert Young as Jack in episode 204 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix
Lazy loaded image
Bridgerton. (L to R) Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 207 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

Bridgerton returns for its second season on March 25, 2022.

