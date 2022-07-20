‘Bridgerton’ Adds Trio to Season 3 Cast

Netflix’s Bridgerton is welcoming some new faces to its third season.

The Shondaland romance has added Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon to the ensemble for the coming season, which has begun production in London. Season three of Bridgerton will focus on the love story between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) — which marks a change from the order of Julia Quinn’s novel series, in which the Penelope-Colin story is the focus of book four.

Bridgerton will also have a new showrunner in Jess Brownell, who is taking over from Chris Van Dusen.

Francis (Netflix’s Stay Close, Once Upon a Time) will play Marcus Debling, a charismatic man who lights up any room he enters. He attracts the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton, along with the ire of others.

Phillips (The Crown) will play Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests, but wealth and a title that back up his eccentricities. He’ll thus have no shortage of interest from young ladies looking to marry.

Phoon (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) will play Dankworth, who is somewhat lacking in wit but makes up for it with serious good looks.

Brownell executive produces Bridgerton with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Van Dusen.