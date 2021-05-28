‘Bridgerton’ Books Rupert Evans for Key Season 2 Role

Season two of Netflix’s Bridgerton continues to come into focus.

Rupert Evans has joined the cast of the Shondaland-produced Regency London drama. The Man in the High Castle and Charmed actor will play Edmund Bridgerton, a loving and devoted husband whose true love match with Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) gave them eight children. He’s further described as an endlessly patient and kind father, who takes special pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) through life.

Season two of the Shonda Rhimes drama will focus on Bailey’s Anthony, with production already under way in London. Phoebe Dynevor will return to Bridgerton as Daphne Bridgerton and remains a vital part of the story, as a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother Anthony navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer.

Evans joins a bulked up cast that also includes franchise newcomers Simone Ashley (Sex Education), Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Benediction) and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hansen). As previously announced, season one breakout Regé-Jean Page will not return for the sophomore run of the Netflix hit.

Chris Van Dusen will return as showrunner for season two and exec produce alongside Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Van Dusen, a Shondaland veteran who also worked on Scandal, will step down as showrunner for the previously announced third and fourth seasons of Bridgerton. Jess Brownell, who has also worked with Rhimes on Scandal and Netflix’s upcoming Inventing Anna, will take over as showrunner.

A return date for season two of Bridgerton has yet to be announced.