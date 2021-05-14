‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff a Go at Netflix

Netflix is not wasting any time in expanding the world of its mega-hit Bridgerton.

The streaming giant has handed out a series order for an untitled spinoff focusing on the origin story of Queen Charlotte (played in the flagship by Golda Rosheuvel). Shonda Rhimes will pen the script for what is being billed as a limited series.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled,” Netflix’s Bela Bajaria said in a statement Friday.

In addition to focusing on the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, the untitled spinoff will include the stories of young Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). Rhimes exec produces alongside her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers and frequent collaborator Tom Verica.

As for the flagship, Jess Brownell will take over as showrunner on the previously announced seasons three and four. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen will remain on board for season two, which is currently in production. Brownell is involved with the first two seasons and is a Shondaland veteran, having worked on Netflix’s upcoming Rhimes drama Inventing Anna as well as ABC’s Scandal.

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said in a statement. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.” Added Beers: “Chris has been part of the Shondaland team for his entire entertainment career, and Shonda and I are very proud of all he contributed to help create this series for fans around the globe.”

Added Van Dusen: “With Bridgerton, I set out to make the period show I always wanted to see. I never could’ve anticipated how much the rest of the world also wanted to see it. I’m deeply proud of this remarkable cast and incredible crew, and I’m so grateful for the enduring support of Shonda, who I’ve worked alongside for 17 years. Shondaland is where I learned how to make TV, craft incredibly complex characters and how to tell stories. And while it’s been an incredible journey, I have my sights set on a few new stories to tell. To that end, I’ll continue as showrunner — writing and producing season two of Bridgerton — and look forward to seeing Jess continue the magic in seasons three and four. I’d also like to thank Julia Quinn and her passionate fans — for embracing my vision for bringing these beloved books to the screen. See you in Grosvenor Square!”

The second season of Bridgerton is expected to be based on Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me. Van Dusen and Rhimes have both been open about having a long-term plan in place for Bridgerton, with hopes the drama runs eight seasons — one for each book in author Quinn’s series.

Netflix, which does not release traditional viewership data and counts only two minutes as a view, says more than 82 million member households watched Bridgerton season one. Bridgerton becomes the latest breakout hit to earn an offshoot at the streamer after Netflix greenlit a prequel for The Witcher following its breakout success.