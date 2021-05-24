From ‘Bridgerton’ to ‘Ted Lasso’: The New Shows Vying for Emmy Attention as the Season Kicks Off

Of the eight comedy series nominated for Emmys in 2020, seven (including winner Schitt’s Creek) are not eligible this year. As for the drama category, there’s more overlap with heavyweights like The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale back in contention, but the 2020 winner Succession and other favorites like Killing Eve are absent. So there’s room in both races for some new faces.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic stalled production and forced some shows to delay their returns, there are plenty of new series vying for a slot in the race. With fare from new streaming services like NBC’s Peacock and HBO Max debuting in the past year (and during the pandemic, when many clung to new content to keep them sane during lockdowns), there’s a wealth of content. As Emmy season kicks off, THR takes a look at the new shows that are shaking up the awards landscape — and could be the shiny new things that catch the attention of voters.

DRAMA

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

The steamy romance (which was renewed for a second, third and fourth season) was, according to the streamer, watched by a record 82 million households to become its biggest series ever and served as a launchpad for star Regé-Jean Page, who earned a Golden Globe nomination and a spot hosting Saturday Night Live.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Disney+ earned its first Emmy nom in this category in 2020 with The Mandalorian (the second season is eligible this year) and hopes to continue its nom streak in popular genre fare with this Marvel spinoff, which follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Industry (HBO)

Set at a London investment firm and following the lives of work-hard-play-hard business school grads, Industry’s first episode was directed by Lena Dunham, who also is an executive producer.

In Treatment (HBO)

Sure, it’s not technically a new show, but the 24-episode fourth season of the series, which comes after a decadelong hiatus, features a new star (Emmy winner Uzo Aduba) and a new creative team and explores present-day issues, including the mental toll of the pandemic.

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lovecraft Country Eli Joshua Ade/HBO

Misha Green’s horror drama, executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele, features stand-out performances by its stars Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors and earned both a SAG Award and a Golden Globe nomination.

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

The television adaptation of Paul Theroux’s 1981 book stars his nephew Justin Theroux as a father who flees with his family to Latin America and is Apple TV+’s big push in the category.

The Nevers (HBO)

The age-old premise of people with superpowers being a danger to society lands in the Victorian era in this action-packed sci-fi series from Joss Whedon (who stepped down from the show in November).

The Nevers Courtesy of HBO

Perry Mason (HBO)

The Americans Emmy winner Matthew Rhys stars as defense lawyer Perry Mason in the series, which had the strongest debut of any HBO series in the past two years.

P-Valley (Starz)

Katori Hall’s adaptation of her play following several Mississippi strip-club workers has a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and set a record for most-viewed series premiere on Starz’s streaming app.

Perry Mason Merrick Morton/HBO

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

This ambitious sci-fi drama, produced by Ridley Scott (who also directed the first two episodes), centers on a pair of androids who are raising human children on a new planet after Earth was destroyed.

Raised By Wolves Coco Van Oppens/Warner Media

P-Valley Courtesy of Starz

COMEDY

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

There was a flurry of controversy when the stylish series was nominated for two Globes, but the Darren Star show starring Lily Collins as a slightly clueless American in Paris was fervently discussed on social media and has the power of Netflix behind it.

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant Courtesy of HBO Max

The breakout hit “reads” as a fairly dramatic series with one-hour episodes, but the network petitioned to have it compete as a comedy. Following an alcoholic flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) whose one-night stand ends up dead, the show has a 98 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and is the new streamer’s highest-rated show.

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Girls5eva Heidi Gutman/Peacock

Created by Meredith Scardino and executive produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the musical comedy is a brilliant ode to the ’90s, centering on a one-hit-wonder girl group hoping to make it big again, with memorable performances from stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles and Paula Pell.

Hacks (HBO Max)

This comedy about a Vegas comedienne who is forced to hire a young aspiring comedy writer in an effort to become more relevant features a bombastic performance by Jean Smart.

Kenan (NBC)

Kenan Thompson, the Saturday Night Live staple (and longest-tenured castmate), is a four-time Emmy nominee and one-time winner. His new show (in which he plays a morning-show host and widowed father) was co-created by David Caspe and counts Lorne Michaels among its EPs.

Made for Love John P. Johnson/HBO Max

Made for Love (HBO Max)

An intriguing, twisted sci-fi tale that explores how and when tech goes too far, Made for Love stars Cristin Milioti as a woman who attempts to ditch her tech billionaire husband (Billy Magnussen) but discovers he’s implanted a tracking device in her brain.

Mr. Mayor Courtesy of NBC

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

After four seasons of residing in The Good Place, Ted Danson (who has 18 Emmy noms and two wins) plays a new Los Angeles mayor in this comedy (which features a strong supporting turn by Holly Hunter). It’s another series created by Fey and Carlock (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

The Office alums Michael Schur and Ed Helms reunited to co-create this new comedy with Sierra Teller Ornelas, which revolves around two best friends (Helms and Jana Schmieding) living in a small town with a large Indigenous community. It was written by one of the largest Indigenous writers rooms on TV, including five Native writers.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Easily the strongest frontrunner among the new shows, the sweet series about an American coach who attempts to lead an English Premier League soccer team already has a slew of awards, including a WGA Award for comedy series and SAG Awards and Globe wins for star Jason Sudeikis.

Young Rock (NBC)

Young Rock Mark Taylor/NBC

The sitcom based on Dwayne Johnson’s life was created by Fresh Off the Boat team Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang and uses the premise of Johnson running for president in 2032 to look back at his upbringing in Hawaii and Pennsylvania and years as a college football player in Miami.

