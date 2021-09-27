‘Bridgerton’ Viewers Overwhelmingly Finished the Season, Netflix Data Says

Netflix has already said that Bridgerton is its most watched original series ever. Newly released data from the company suggests that a large majority of those who tuned in stayed with it through the eight-episode first season.

Speaking at Vox Media’s Code Conference Monday afternoon, co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed the total number of hours of viewing time for the streamer’s top original series and films to date. Bridgerton led the series list with 625 million hours of viewing within its first four weeks of release.

Netflix previously touted Bridgerton as being viewed by 82 million member accounts (the company counts two minutes of watching as a view). Dividing 625 million hours of watch time by 82 million accounts equals about 7 hours and 37 minutes of viewing per account — nearly the entire 8 hour, 10 minute running time for the eight-episode season.

Similarly, The Witcher‘s 541 million hours of viewing spread across the 76 million member accounts who watched at least two minutes equates to about 7 hours and 7 minutes per account. The series’ first season has a run time of 7 hours and 58 minutes, again suggesting that a large number of subscribers stuck with the whole season.

Stranger Things 3, meanwhile, had a higher average viewing time (8 hours, 41 minutes) than its full running time (7 hours, 29 minutes), based on 67 million member accounts consuming 582 million hours of the season. That implies some users completed the season and then rewatched some portion of it within four weeks.

Netflix and other streamers do, of course, keep detailed data about how many subscribers complete a given title, among other key metrics. But as with most numbers having to do with streaming titles, they’re rarely released publicly. Calculations of average viewing time per account in this story were made by The Hollywood Reporter.

Among Netflix’s original movies, the viewing hour counts for the most popular titles implies a number of subscribers watched more than once. Dividing the total number of hours for Bird Box (282 million hours), Extraction (231 million), Spenser Confidential (197 million) and The Old Guard (186 million) by the number of accounts that crossed the two-minute threshold yields a figure higher than each movie’s running time.

Also worth noting: While Extraction has Netflix’s highest “view” tally ever (99 million accounts watched at least two minutes) and five films have higher numbers than Bridgerton, none of the streamer’s top 10 movies racked up more viewing time than even the 10th ranked series. That’s no big surprise given that all 10 shows had at least seven hours of running time, and thus that much more time for users to keep watching.

Below are Netflix’s top 10 original series and movies in terms of hours watched, per the company’s presentation Monday.

Series

1. Bridgerton season one, 625 million hours

2. Money Heist part four, 619 million

3. Stranger Things 3, 582 million

4. The Witcher season one, 541 million

5. 13 Reasons Why season two, 496 million

6. 13 Reasons Why season one, 476 million

7. You season two, 457 million

8. Stranger Things 2, 427 million

9. Money Heist part three, 426 million

10. Ginny & Georgia season one, 381 million

Movies

1. Bird Box, 282 million hours

2. Extraction, 231 million

3. The Irishman, 215 million

4. The Kissing Booth 2, 209 million

5. 6 Underground, 205 million

6. Spenser Confidential, 197 million

7. Enola Holmes, 190 million

8. Army of the Dead, 187 million

9. The Old Guard, 186 million

10. Murder Mystery, 170 million