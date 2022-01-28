‘TV’s Top 5’: Bridget Everett on Exposing Her Softer Side in HBO’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Welcome to the 153rd episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

In this week’s episode, we’re joined by Somebody Somewhere star and exec producer Bridget Everett to discuss exploring her softer side in HBO’s newest comedy, which marks a change from the stand-up comedian best known for her raunchy sets. Plus, we run through the big TV series coming in February and dive into why two of the winter’s biggest hits are missing from Paramount+.

Here’s how episode 153 plays out:

1. Headlines

It’s been a busy week of castings (Claire Danes, Annaleigh Ashford, Josh Duhamel), renewals (at both HBO and CBS) and new series pickups (including one great re-teaming).

2. Paramount+ and the case of the missing hits

In a mini-Mailbag meets a What the Bleep Is Up With segment, we explore why two of the winter’s biggest hits, Paramount Network’s Yellowstone and Showtime’s Yellowjackets, are missing from ViacomCBS’ streamer, Paramount+.

3. February TV preview

As the calendar turns to a new month, we offer a run through some of the most high-profile new series that should be on your radar.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Bridget Everett joins the show to discuss the road to Somebody Somewhere and how her Kansas background led to the raunchy stand-up comedian exposing her softer side in the HBO comedy. The series, which is already generating glowing reviews from critics, features a number of elements pulled directly from Everett’s life to explore themes of chosen family and finding yourself. “Every time we touched on something true and real it felt like a show,” Everett tells us. She also opens up about her co-stars, Jeff Hiller and Murray Hill, and how Somebody Somewhere offers characters that aren’t often, if ever, seen on TV. “I know Murray feels underrepresented on television and it was thrilling to work with him and flush out that character,” she adds.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan offering his reviews of what to watch in the week ahead. In this episode, he reviews Apple’s The Afterparty, Netflix’s The Woman in the House…, Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby and Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

