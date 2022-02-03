Bridget Everett’s ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed at HBO

HBO is going back to Kansas.

The WarnerMedia-backed premium cable network has handed out a speedy second season renewal to Somebody Somewhere, the comedy inspired by star Bridget Everett’s family in Kansas.

The news comes after the series from creators and showrunners Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen debuted Jan. 16 to rave reviews. The comedy currently has a 100 percent rating among critics on RottenTomatoes.com with THR’s Angie Han calling the series an “unassuming gem” in her review.

“Bridget Everett brings such warmth to the screen, it’s been an absolute joy to see audiences share a sense of belonging with this ensemble. We’re delighted to have Hannah and Paul remind us all where we come from in another season of Somebody Somewhere,” said Amy Gravitt, exec vp HBO programming.

In an interview last week with THR podcast TV’s Top 5, Everett said she, Bos and Thureen had already discussed what a second season might look like and hopes for a long run at HBO. “I don’t think going to New York is what Sam would do. If we had 10 seasons and had to take her to New York, then we would. I’d be happy with a season two greenlight. I want it to have a life; the characters are interesting and lived in,” Everett said when asked if her character could parallel her own life and move from Kansas to New York.

Everett stars alongside Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy and Mike Hagerty. Murray Hill, Jon Hudson Odom, Heidi Johanningmeier and Jane Brody recur in the series.

Everett exec produces alongside Bos, Thureen, Carolyn Strauss, Jay and Mark Duplass, Patricia Breen and Tyler Romary. The season one finale airs Feb. 27.

Somebody Somewhere is part of an HBO scripted comedy roster that also includes Avenue 5, Barry, Los Espookys, The Righteous Gemstones and The White Lotus, among others.