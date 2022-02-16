Work Intensity in U.K. Film, TV Putting Major Strain on Mental Health: Study

The U.K. may be in the midst of an unprecedented production boom, but this has been a “double-edged sword” when it comes to mental health levels, according to the latest “Looking Glass” report from The Film and TV Charity.

A follow-up to the initial groundbreaking Looking Glass report from 2019 that lifted the lid on the shocking “mental health crisis” in the British screen industries, Looking Glass ’21 is based on research conducted during the summer of 2021, when the country was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic but with production levels having sharply risen since the lifting of lockdown the previous year. As the report acknowledges, “the industry and its workforce have undergone arguably the toughest two years of its long history” since 2019.

The new research — seen by the charity as a “temperature check” on mental health and wellbeing in the industry — was also undertaken after the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, which exposed systemic discrimination, and the bullying and harassment that were brought to light through high-profile exposes, including those against filmmaker Noel Clarke. New questions were added to the survey to examine the prevalence, and effects on mental health, of racial harassment and discrimination.

The key headlines from the Looking Glass ’21 report include:

The number of people reporting that work intensity was causing poor mental health has risen from 63 percent in 2019 to 78 percent in 2021.

57 percent of respondents claim that that have experienced bullying, sexual or racial harassment or discrimination, or other harassment or discrimination in the past year alone.

39 percent of Black, Asian and minority ethnic respondents experienced racialized harassment or discrimination; causing 43 percent of them to consider leaving the industry.

The number of respondents who say the industry’s culture and values are having a negative impact on mental health has risen from 29 percent in 2019 to 51 percent in 2021.

74 percent of disabled respondents considered leaving the industry altogether in the last year due to concerns about their mental health.

Only 10 percent of respondents agreed with the statement that the industry is currently a mentally healthy place to work.

There were, however, some positive takeaways, with the charity reporting that the headline wellbeing measure remained “stable,” that the proportion of people reporting their mental health as “good” or “very good” had held and that there was “optimism” that the tide was turning.

“2019’s Looking Glass report gave The Film and TV Charity the impetus to get to work to mitigate the serious concerns it found,” said Film and TV Charity CEO Alex Pumfrey. “Two years on, Looking Glass ’21 shows us that, despite stability and remarkable resilience in some areas, there is still much more that we must do – and the urgency is especially acute when we consider the strain being placed on the mental health of people in the industry from under-represented communities, including our disabled workforce and Black, Asian and minority ethnic workforce. In particular, the mental health impacts of individual experiences of racial harassment and discrimination, has been brought to the fore.”

The 2019 survey — the results of which were revealed in February 2020 — showed that nearly 90 percent of the 9,000 people who took part had experienced a mental health problem. Its findings revealed that workers were twice as likely to experience anxiety compared with the national average, that workers were three times as likely to have self-harmed compared with the national average and that over half of workers have considered taking their own life (compared with one-fifth nationally), while one in 10 have attempted to do so.

The report helped instigate an industry-wide discussion on mental health, with the charity launching the Whole Picture Program, an major initiative backed by partners including Amazon, Disney, Warner Media and Sony Pictures to address the causes of the problem. It also launched services including the Freelancer Wellbeing Hub and Bully Advice Service.

“As we prepare to launch our Whole Picture Toolkit, a practical resource that will help to embed mental health and wellbeing best practice into productions, I hope we can support the change needed on-the-ground to improve mental health,” added Pomfrey. “But this requires the whole industry to step up to the plate, to make the change real, so that we can see meaningful improvements in the next iteration of the Looking Glass research.”