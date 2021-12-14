BritBox to Launch in Scandinavia With C More

BritBox International, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV that centers on British programming, will launch in Scandinavia in early 2022 via a distribution partnership with pay TV company C More.

Once the streamer, through this deal, becomes available in Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Norway, it will be available in eight countries. BritBox will be distributed directly by C More in three countries and via TV 2 in Norway, where that company is a partner of C More’s.

From early 2022, C More subscribers will have access to all the programming available from BritBox in English with local and English-language subtitles available, the partners said.

“Launch date and pricing will be announced at a later date,” according to a statement. “Non-C More subscribers will also have the opportunity to subscribe directly to BritBox in these countries.”

“BritBox International has built a fast-growing subscriber base in North America, Australia, U.K. and South Africa who are passionate and loyal British television viewers,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO of BritBox International. “We are delighted to be working with C More, and this advancement into the Nordics marks our next step in global expansion, underlining our confidence in the ever-growing popularity of British programming and the distinctiveness of BritBox.”

Added Anna Chrona, head of commercial at C More: “British drama has been loved and appreciated in the Nordics for generations, and it is therefore a huge privilege to give our viewers this unique access to the great collection on BritBox. Through the partnership with BritBox we secure a substantial volume of content, including classic crime favorites and exclusive premieres of new BritBox originals for our customers to explore.”

BritBox first launched in North America in March 2017. In the U.K., BritBox launched in November 2019, followed by Australia in November 2020 and South Africa earlier this year.