Broadcast Pilot Season by the Numbers: Total Volume Hits a New Low

Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen will reprise their 'L.A. Law' roles in an update of the beloved drama for ABC.

The total number of drama and comedy pilots that the broadcast networks have collectively been ordering is moving in the opposite direction of Peak TV.

While the number of overall scripted originals continues to soar, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW had started rethinking their individual approaches to pilots before the pandemic. Now, two years into making television with costly COVID-19 protocols, the five networks have shifted to more of a year-round development model as the days of producing nearly 100 combined pilots have come and gone.

This season, the five broadcasters have (so far) ordered only 34 pilots combined — that’s the lowest tally in at least a decade — and down significantly from the pre-pandemic days when 60 was considered a record low. While sources say a handful of additional orders may still be to come, this year’s 34 comedies and dramas are still down from last year’s sum, which included 20 pilots that were carried over from 2020 when the global production shutdown wiped out pilot season.

Of course, the industry’s shift to streaming has played a role in where media titans allocate their spending. As the price on scripted originals soars thanks to rising costs associated with filming during covid and competition for top talent, the days of networks buying 300 scripts each development season have vanished. Now, many are taking a more nuanced approach to which scripts move forward to pilot as the networks examine their schedules and weigh the costs of replacing aging and bubble shows with new ones that afford them to set new streaming pacts on their own respective platforms.

Here’s the big-picture snapshot for the year. (This will be updated with additional orders that may still be to come.)

Grand total: 34 (45 in 2021)

Dramas: 23 (25 in 2021)

Comedies: 11 (20 in 2021)

Single-camera: 6 (11 in 2021)

Multicamera: 3 (9 in 2021)

Animated: 2 (n/a in 2021)

Note: The 2021 pilot crop included 20 comedies and dramas that were rolled over from 2020, when they were not able to be filmed.

Here’s how overall volume compares with the past decade:

2022 ’21 ’20 ’19 ’18 ’17 ’16 ’15 ’14 ’13 ’12

ABC 9 15 15 17 23 24 24 25 27 24 24

CBS 10 9 14 16 18 17 17 18 19 23 16

Fox 4 5 8 13 11 13 19 15 16 16 16

NBC 8 12 15 14 15 14 22 23 27 27 23

The CW 3 4 8 6 9 6 6 4 6 8 8

Totals 34 45 60 66 76 74 88 85 95 98 87

Here’s a closer look at Pilot Season 2022 broken down by network:

ABC 9 (15 in 2021)

The Disney-backed broadcaster has its lowest volume in a decade under Craig Erwich, who now oversees both ABC and Hulu originals. With freshman comedies The Wonder Years and Abbott Elementary locks to return, ABC is putting much of its focus this pilot season on dramas with big stars (Milo Ventimiglia, Hilary Swank) and based on big IP (L.A. Law, The Rookie spinoff) while also trying to bring men back to the female-skewing network.

Big swing: Former attorney-turned-showrunner Marc Guggenheim is bringing Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen back to the L.A. Law firm for a new generation.

Total volume: 9 (15 in 2021, including 3 2020 holdovers)

Comedies: 3 (8 in 2021)

Single-camera: 3 (5 in 2021)

Multicamera: 0 (3 in 2021)

Dramas: 6 (7 in 2021)

CBS 10 (9 in 2021)

Stability continues to be the name of the game for the Kelly Kahl-led network. As stalwart NCIS said farewell to star Mark Harmon, the world’s most-watched drama creatively reset with new lead Gary Cole and appears safe to return for the 2022-23 season. Meanwhile, another considerably younger procedural Bull is closing up shop following waves of behind-the-scenes drama. This year’s pilot slate is not far off from its pre-pandemic level (14 in 2019) as the network plots more of the same. Meanwhile, one of its first early pickups, Justin Hartley’s The Never Game, has already been rolled off-cycle due to scheduling conflicts.

Big swing: Speaking of rolling, CBS is committed to bringing True Lies to its schedule after the Steve Howey-led reboot filmed in the summer. The potential series is also one of a handful of buys from Disney’s 20th Television.

Total volume: 10 (9 in 2021, including 6 2020 holdovers)

Comedies: 4 (6 in 2021)

Single-camera: 2 (2 in 2021)

Multicamera: 2 (4 in 2021)

Dramas: 6

Fox: 4 (5 in 2021)

Since losing the NFL on Thursdays, Fox hasn’t rushed back into the scripted space to help fill the open hours on its schedule. Instead, the Charlie Collier-led network is focused on building out its animation roster as rumors persist that Disney-owned shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers could migrate to a different platform at the end of their current deals. Volume is down considerably from Fox’s pre-covid orders (13 in 2019) but the animation slate — which is cheaper to produce and pandemic-proof — already has Grimsburg and Krapopolis on the schedule. While The Big Leap has already come and gone, expect much of the network’s schedule to return as the network has little room for new originals with anthology Accused already securing a slot in 2022-23.

Big swing: There’s not much to pick from as three of the network’s four orders have already been ordered to series. Still, Fox hopes proven showrunners Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa (Homeland) and David Shore (House, ABC’s The Good Doctor) can deliver on a series that the network co-produces with lead studio Sony.

Total volume: 4 (5 in 2021, including four holdovers from 2020)

Comedies: 2 animated (1 live-action in 2021)

Dramas: 2, one of which has been passed over (4 in 2021)

NBC: 8 (12 in 2021)

Even with a change in executives and structure (Susan Rovner oversees the NBC as part of a sprawling content portfolio that includes USA, Syfy and streamer Peacock, among others) the network is still committed to the traditional pilot process and isn’t shying away from volume. Despite the bulk of its drama slate having already been renewed for next season, NBC is investing in finding its next This Is Us with six drama pilots in the mix this season vs. only two comedies (with additional orders expected to come). The network already has last year’s Nightcourt update earmarked for the 2022-23 season and decisions to make on its sophomore comedies Mr. Mayor, Kenan and Young Rock as well as rookie half-hours American Auto and Grand Crew. As for the rest of the bubble slate, don’t expect NBC to cancel its Law & Order revival anytime soon.

Big swing: Quantum Leap could be returning to the network nearly 30 years after the Scott Bakula favorite wrapped its original five-season run. Bakula has yet to close a deal to return to the drama from Blindspot’s Martin Gero and La Brea duo Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Total volume: 8 (12 in 2021, including seven holdovers from 2020)

Comedies: 2 (5 in 2021)

Single-camera: 1 (3 in 2021)

Multicamera: 1 (2 in 2021)

Drama: 6 (7 in 2021)

The CW: 3 (4 in 2021)

Mark Pedowitz, broadcast’s longest-tenured network chief, is doing his best to keep the network on track despite the “for sale” sign dangling from The CW. Pilot orders are largely the same compared with last season, with Nancy Drew spinoff Tom Swift still to come either this season or next. Sources say renewals for a handful of the network’s frontrunners (think The Flash, Walker, All American, Superman & Lois) could be coming soon but the majority of its bubble shows will have to wait until May. A sale could impact the number of scripted shows new ownership wants to program and should a formal deal come after upfronts, expect The CW to renew the bulk of its slate.

Big swing: The Winchesters is The CW’s third attempt to re-create the magic of Supernatural. Two previous pilot attempts fizzled but this take counts original star Jensen Ackles as the narrator of a story about Sam and Dean’s parents, John and Mary.

Dramas: 3 (4 in 2021, no 2020 holdovers)

Keep up with all the broadcast pilot season orders, castings and eventual series pickups with The Hollywood Reporter’s pilot guide.