Broadcast TV Scorecard 2022: What’s New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

Ellen Pompeo on ABC's 'Grey's Anatomy' (left), Queen Latifah on CBS' 'The Equalizer,' Daniel Ezra on The CW's 'All American,' Mayim Bialik of Fox's 'Call Me Kat' and James Spader of NBC's 'The Blacklist'

For the broadcast networks, the name of the game is stability.

Since emerging from the global production shutdown of 2020, Disney, Paramount, Fox, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal have rightly shifted their primary focus to streaming, prompting linear networks ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC to reduce spending on pricey scripted originals. That equates to more of the same, meaning bubble shows often have an advantage over expensive to market new dramas and comedies and giving added weight to new incarnations of popular franchises that come with a built-in fanbase.

As the five broadcast networks plot their 2022-23 scripted schedules, a number of factors remain in play. Chief among them is the rising costs associated with filming during COVID-19, ownership and in-season and SVOD streaming rights, all of which will play a factor in how networks shape their rosters for next season.

While network leadership has remained stable over the past year, The CW now finds itself facing the most uncertainty as sale talks (with likely buyer Nexstar) threaten to reduce the network’s scripted footprint. Sources indicate it’s business as usual for the Mark Pedowitz-led joint venture between CBS Studios and Warner Bros. TV as a handful of early renewals could come in March as the network will have a fair share of decisions to make closer to upfronts in May.

In keeping with some tradition, here's The Hollywood Reporter's handy guide of scripted broadcast shows that are coming back, what's canceled (or ending) and what's been added to the 2022-23 schedule at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW.

(Key: renewed shows in bold; ownership is by in-house studio unless otherwise noted. Comedies are single-cam, unless noted. Includes THR’s latest reporting.)

ABC

Veteran shows

A Million Little Things: looking good to return for season five

Big Sky (A+E/ABC): likely to return for season three

Black-ish: ending with eighth and final season

The Conners (multicam): season five could go either way

The Goldbergs (Sony): leaning toward coming back for season 10

The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC): a sure thing to return for season six

Grey’s Anatomy: renewed for season 19

Home Economics (ABC/Lionsgate): season three could go either way

The Rookie: likely to return for season five

Station 19: renewed for season six

Freshman shows

Abbott Elementary (ABCS/WB, single-cam) a slam dunk to return

Maggie (WB/20th, single-cam): moved to Hulu as an original

Promised Land: banished to Hulu; not expected to return

Queens: leaning on the wrong side of the bubble

Women of the Movement: limited series completed its run

The Wonder Years (single-cam): a slam dunk to return

New shows (for 2022-23 season)

Avalon (A+E/20th)

CBS

Veteran shows

B Positive (WB, multicam): season three is on the bubble

Blue Bloods: a safe bet to return for season 13

Bob Hearts Abishola (WB, multicam): renewed for season four

Bull: ending with season six

The Equalizer (CBS/UTV): a safe bet to return for season three

FBI (UTV/CBS): a lock to return for season five

FBI: Most Wanted (UTV/CBS): a lock to return for season four

Magnum P.I.: a safe bet to return for season five

NCIS: a lock to return for season 20

NCIS: Los Angeles: season 14 could go either way

The Neighborhood (multicam): renewed for season five

SWAT (SPT/CBS): a safe bet to return for season six

United States of Al (WB, multicam): season three could go either way

Young Sheldon (WB): renewed through 2023-24 season

Freshman shows

CSI: Vegas: renewed for season two (without William Petersen)

FBI: International: a lock to return

Ghosts (CBS/BBC/Lionsgate, single-cam): renewed for season two

Good Sam: too soon to tell

How We Roll (formerly known as Smallwood; multicam): too soon to tell

NCIS: Hawai’i: a lock to return for season two

New shows (for 2022-23 season)

No orders yet.

The CW

Veteran shows

All American (WB): a lock to return for season five

Batwoman (WB): on the bubble for season four

Charmed (CBS): may be on the wrong side of the bubble for season five

Dynasty (CBS): may be on the wrong side of the bubble for season six

The Flash (WB): a lock to return for season nine but end is near

In the Dark (CBS): awaiting word on season five (season four has yet to air)

Kung Fu (WB): awaiting word on season three (season two has yet to premiere)

Legacies (WB): on the bubble for season five

Legends of Tomorrow (WB): on the bubble for season eight

Nancy Drew (CBS): on the bubble for season four

Riverdale (WB): a lock to return but end is near

Roswell, New Mexico (WB): awaiting word on season five (season four has yet to air)

Stargirl (WB): awaiting word on season four (season three has yet to air)

Supergirl (WB): ended with sixth and final season

Superman & Lois (WB): a lock to return for season three

Walker (CBS): a lock to return for season three

Freshman shows

All American: Homecoming (WB): too soon to tell

The 4400 (CBS, straight to series): DOA

Naomi (WB): could go either way

Tom Swift (CBS): yet to premiere

New shows (for 2022-23 season)

No orders yet.

Fox

Veteran shows

Bob’s Burgers (20th): renewed through season 13 (in 2022-23)

Call Me Kat (WB, multicam): on the bubble for season three

Duncanville (20th/UTV/Fox): awaiting word on season four (season three yet to air)

Family Guy (20th): renewed through season 20 (in 2022-23)

The Great North (20th/Fox): renewed through season three (in 2022-23)

Housebroken (20th): awaiting word on season three (season two has yet to bow)

911 (20th): a lock to return for season six

911: Lone Star (20th): a lock to return for season four

The Resident (20th): likely to return for season six

The Simpsons (20th): renewed through season 34 (in 2022-23)

Freshman shows

The Big Leap (20th/Fox): leaning on the bad side of the bubble

The Cleaning Lady (WB/Fox): likely to return

Fantasy Island (Sony/Fox): renewed for season two

Our Kind of People (20th/Fox): leaning on the good side of the bubble

Pivoting (single-cam; WB/Fox): too soon to tell

Welcome to Flatch (single-cam; Lionsgate/BBC Studios/Fox): too soon to tell

New shows (for 2022-23 season)

Accused (Sony/Fox)

Grimsburg (animated; Fox)

Krapopolis (animated; Fox)

Monarch: ordered for 2021-22 season and pushed to fall 2022-23

NBC

Veteran shows

The Blacklist (Sony/UTV): renewed for season 10

Chicago Fire: renewed through season 11 (in 2022-23)

Chicago Med: renewed through season eight (in 2022-23)

Chicago PD: renewed through season 10 (in 2022-23)

Kenan: season three could go either way

Law & Order: SVU: renewed through season 24 (in 2022-23)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: a safe bet to return for season three

Mr. Mayor: awaiting word on season three (season two yet to premiere)

New Amsterdam: renewed through season five (in 2022-23)

This Is Us (20th): ending with sixth and final season

Young Rock: awaiting word on season three (season two yet to premiere)

Freshman shows

American Auto: could go either way

The Endgame: too soon to tell

Grand Crew: on the bubble

La Brea: renewed for season two

Law & Order (season 21 revival): a slam dunk to return

Ordinary Joe (20th/UTV): on the bubble

The Thing About Pam: a true limited series

New shows (for 2022-23 season)

Nightcourt (WB/UTV multicam)