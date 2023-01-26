Broadcast TV Scorecard 2023: What’s New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

The more things change, the more things stay the same.

That may as well be the motto for the five broadcast networks heading into the 2023-24 season as their corporate parents are increasingly focused on cutting costs, restructurings and streaming. To that end, three of the five networks have made leadership changes in the past year.

The biggest change comes at The CW, which is now majority controlled by Nexstar with former Pop topper Brad Schwartz now tasked with making the younger-skewing network profitable for the first time following the unexpected departure of TV’s longest-tenured president, Mark Pedowitz. Over at CBS, Kelly Kahl and his top lieutenant Thom Sherman and their sizable paydays were bounced in favor of former head of current Amy Reisenbach. Over at Fox, Charlie Collier — who led the network following the sale of its studio counterpart — bailed for Roku with the broadcaster tapping unscripted chief Rob Wade for the entertainment job.

In terms of stability in the executive suite, Susan Rovner continues to have oversight of NBC as part of a content portfolio that also includes Peacock and a slew of cable networks and Craig Erwich controls both ABC and Hulu for Disney.

At the same time, the TV business continues to consolidate and course correct following years of free spending and bloated budgets. The threat of a Writers Guild of America strike looms large as networks and streamers alike stock up on scripts and ramp up production to safeguard schedules for when and if creatives hit the picket line.

All this, of course, means that network chiefs are tasked with slashing budgets as shows that are long in the tooth (read: expensive) are being more closely evaluated. The pandemic-era shift to year-round development also means the broadcast networks have begun to take their time to nurture comedies and dramas — NBC’s Night Court is a great example of that effort — and the slower approach also gives the Big Four more freedom to slot programs for midseason or roll them to fall.

In keeping with our tradition, here’s The Hollywood Reporter’s handy guide of scripted broadcast shows that are coming back, what’s canceled (or ending) and what’s been added to the 2023-24 schedule at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. Bookmark this scorecard as THR will update it regularly as the wind shifts on current shows and as the networks make their decisions.

(Key: renewed shows in bold; ownership is by in-house studio unless otherwise noted. Comedies are single-cam, unless noted. Includes THR’s latest reporting.)

ABC VETERAN SHOWS

Abbott Elementary (20th/WB): renewed for season three

Big Sky (A+E/ABC): awaiting word on season four; could go either way

The Conners (multicam): awaiting word on season six; could go either way

The Goldbergs (Sony): awaiting word on season 11; could go either way

The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC): awaiting word on season seven; likely to return

Grey’s Anatomy: awaiting word on season 20; likely to return

Home Economics (ABC/Lionsgate): awaiting word on season four; likely to return

The Rookie: awaiting word on season six; likely to return

Station 19: awaiting word on season seven; likely to return

The Wonder Years: awaiting word on season three (season two due summer 2023); too soon



ABC FRESHMAN SHOWS

Alaska Daily: could go either way

Avalon (A+E/20th)

The Company You Keep (20th): bows in February

Not Dead Yet: bows in February

The Rookie: Feds (20th/eOne): likely to return

Will Trent (20th): likely to return

ABC NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)

None yet

CBS VETERAN SHOWS

Blue Bloods: awaiting word on season 14; could go either way

Bob Hearts Abishola (WB, multicam): renewed for season five

CSI: Vegas: awaiting word on season three; likely to return

The Equalizer(CBS/UTV): renewed through season four in 2023-24

FBI (UTV/CBS): renewed for season six

FBI: International (UTV/CBS): renewed for season three

FBI: Most Wanted (UTV/CBS): renewed for season five

Ghosts (CBS/BBC/Lionsgate): renewed for season three

NCIS: awaiting word on season 21; likely to return

NCIS: Hawai’i: awaiting word on season three; likely to return

NCIS: Los Angeles: ending with season 14

The Neighborhood (multicam): renewed for season six

SWAT (SPT/CBS): awaiting word on season seven; could go either way

Young Sheldon (WB): renewed for season seven

CBS FRESHMAN SHOWS

East New York: could go either way

Fire Country: renewed for season two

So Help Me Todd: could go either way

True Lies (20th): debuts in March

CBS NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)

The Never Game (developed during Pilot Season 2022)

THE CW VETERAN SHOWS

All American (WB): renewed for season six (first pickup under Nexstar)

All American: Homecoming (WB): awaiting word on season three; could go either way

The Flash (WB): ending with ninth and final season

Kung Fu (WB): awaiting word on season four; could go either way

Nancy Drew (CBS): ending with fourth and final season

Riverdale (WB): ending with seventh and final season

Stargirl (WB): ended with season three

Superman & Lois (WB): awaiting word on season four; could go either way

Walker (CBS): awaiting word on season four; could go either way



THE CW FRESHMAN SHOWS

Gotham Knights (debuts in March)

Walker: Independence: could go either way

The Winchesters: could go either way



THE CW NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)

None yet

FOX VETERAN SHOWS

Bob’s Burgers (20th): awaiting word on season 14; slam dunk to return

Call Me Kat (WB, multicam): awaiting word on season four; could go either way

The Cleaning Lady (WB/Fox): awaiting word on season three

Family Guy (20th): awaiting word on season 21; slam dunk to return

Fantasy Island (Sony/Fox): awaiting word on season three; could go either way

The Great North (20th/Fox): renewed for season four

Housebroken (20th): awaiting word on season three (season two bowed in December)

911 (20th): awaiting word on season seven; likely to return

911: Lone Star (20th): awaiting word on season five; likely to return

The Resident (20th): awaiting word on season seven; could go either way

The Simpsons (20th): awaiting word on season 35; a slam dunk to return

Welcome to Flatch (Lionsgate/BBC/Fox): awaiting word on season three; likely to return



FOX FRESHMAN SHOWS

Accused (Sony/Fox): too soon to tell

Alert (Sony/Fox): too soon to tell

Animal Control: bows in February

Grimsburg (animated; Fox): renewed for season two

Krapopolis (animated; Fox): renewed for season two

Monarch: ordered for 2021-22 season, pushed to fall 2022-23; canceled

FOX NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)

Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (Sony/Fox, animated) due in 2024

NBC VETERAN SHOWS

American Auto: awaiting word on season three; could go either way

The Blacklist (Sony/UTV): awaiting word on season 11; could go either way

Chicago Fire: awaiting word on season 12; likely to return

Chicago Med: awaiting word on season nine; likely to return

Chicago PD: awaiting word on season 11; likely to return

Grand Crew: awaiting word on season three; could go either way

La Brea: awaiting word on season three; likely to return

Law & Order: awaiting word on season 23; a slam dunk to return

Law & Order: SVU: awaiting word on season 25; a slam dunk to return

Law & Order: Organized Crime: awaiting word on season four; a slam dunk to return

Young Rock: awaiting word on season four; could go either way

NBC FRESHMAN SHOWS

Magnum P.I. (revived with a two-season order after four on CBS)Lopez vs. Lopez (UTV, multicam): could go either way

Night Court (WB/UTV, multicam): likely to return

Quantum Leap: renewed for season two

NBC NEW SHOWS(for 2023-24 season)

Found: (developed during Pilot Season 2022, pushed to 2023-24 season

The Irrational (drama developed during Pilot Season 2022)

Untitled Mike O’Malley comedy (multicam, Lionsgate/UTV)



