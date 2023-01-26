Broadcast TV Scorecard 2023: What’s New, Renewed and Canceled (So Far)

- Share this article on Facebook
The more things change, the more things stay the same.
That may as well be the motto for the five broadcast networks heading into the 2023-24 season as their corporate parents are increasingly focused on cutting costs, restructurings and streaming. To that end, three of the five networks have made leadership changes in the past year.
The biggest change comes at The CW, which is now majority controlled by Nexstar with former Pop topper Brad Schwartz now tasked with making the younger-skewing network profitable for the first time following the unexpected departure of TV’s longest-tenured president, Mark Pedowitz. Over at CBS, Kelly Kahl and his top lieutenant Thom Sherman and their sizable paydays were bounced in favor of former head of current Amy Reisenbach. Over at Fox, Charlie Collier — who led the network following the sale of its studio counterpart — bailed for Roku with the broadcaster tapping unscripted chief Rob Wade for the entertainment job.
In terms of stability in the executive suite, Susan Rovner continues to have oversight of NBC as part of a content portfolio that also includes Peacock and a slew of cable networks and Craig Erwich controls both ABC and Hulu for Disney.
At the same time, the TV business continues to consolidate and course correct following years of free spending and bloated budgets. The threat of a Writers Guild of America strike looms large as networks and streamers alike stock up on scripts and ramp up production to safeguard schedules for when and if creatives hit the picket line.
All this, of course, means that network chiefs are tasked with slashing budgets as shows that are long in the tooth (read: expensive) are being more closely evaluated. The pandemic-era shift to year-round development also means the broadcast networks have begun to take their time to nurture comedies and dramas — NBC’s Night Court is a great example of that effort — and the slower approach also gives the Big Four more freedom to slot programs for midseason or roll them to fall.
In keeping with our tradition, here’s The Hollywood Reporter’s handy guide of scripted broadcast shows that are coming back, what’s canceled (or ending) and what’s been added to the 2023-24 schedule at ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW. Bookmark this scorecard as THR will update it regularly as the wind shifts on current shows and as the networks make their decisions.
(Key: renewed shows in bold; ownership is by in-house studio unless otherwise noted. Comedies are single-cam, unless noted. Includes THR’s latest reporting.)
ABC VETERAN SHOWS
Abbott Elementary (20th/WB): renewed for season three
Big Sky (A+E/ABC): awaiting word on season four; could go either way
The Conners (multicam): awaiting word on season six; could go either way
The Goldbergs (Sony): awaiting word on season 11; could go either way
The Good Doctor (Sony/ABC): awaiting word on season seven; likely to return
Grey’s Anatomy: awaiting word on season 20; likely to return
Home Economics (ABC/Lionsgate): awaiting word on season four; likely to return
The Rookie: awaiting word on season six; likely to return
Station 19: awaiting word on season seven; likely to return
The Wonder Years: awaiting word on season three (season two due summer 2023); too soon
ABC FRESHMAN SHOWS
Alaska Daily: could go either way
Avalon (A+E/20th)The Company You Keep (20th): bows in February
Not Dead Yet: bows in February
The Rookie: Feds (20th/eOne): likely to return
Will Trent (20th): likely to return
ABC NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)
None yet
CBS VETERAN SHOWS
Blue Bloods: awaiting word on season 14; could go either way
Bob Hearts Abishola (WB, multicam): renewed for season five
CSI: Vegas: awaiting word on season three; likely to return
The Equalizer(CBS/UTV): renewed through season four in 2023-24
FBI (UTV/CBS): renewed for season six
FBI: International (UTV/CBS): renewed for season three
FBI: Most Wanted (UTV/CBS): renewed for season five
Ghosts (CBS/BBC/Lionsgate): renewed for season three
NCIS: awaiting word on season 21; likely to return
NCIS: Hawai’i: awaiting word on season three; likely to return
NCIS: Los Angeles: ending with season 14
The Neighborhood (multicam): renewed for season six
SWAT (SPT/CBS): awaiting word on season seven; could go either way
Young Sheldon (WB): renewed for season seven
CBS FRESHMAN SHOWS
East New York: could go either way
Fire Country: renewed for season two
So Help Me Todd: could go either way
True Lies (20th): debuts in March
CBS NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)
The Never Game (developed during Pilot Season 2022)
THE CW VETERAN SHOWS
All American (WB): renewed for season six (first pickup under Nexstar)
All American: Homecoming (WB): awaiting word on season three; could go either way
The Flash (WB): ending with ninth and final season
Kung Fu (WB): awaiting word on season four; could go either way
Nancy Drew (CBS): ending with fourth and final season
Riverdale (WB): ending with seventh and final season
Stargirl (WB): ended with season three
Superman & Lois (WB): awaiting word on season four; could go either way
Walker (CBS): awaiting word on season four; could go either way
THE CW FRESHMAN SHOWS
Gotham Knights (debuts in March)
Walker: Independence: could go either way
The Winchesters: could go either way
THE CW NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)
None yet
FOX VETERAN SHOWS
Bob’s Burgers (20th): awaiting word on season 14; slam dunk to return
Call Me Kat (WB, multicam): awaiting word on season four; could go either way
The Cleaning Lady (WB/Fox): awaiting word on season three
Family Guy (20th): awaiting word on season 21; slam dunk to return
Fantasy Island (Sony/Fox): awaiting word on season three; could go either way
The Great North (20th/Fox): renewed for season four
Housebroken (20th): awaiting word on season three (season two bowed in December)
911 (20th): awaiting word on season seven; likely to return
911: Lone Star (20th): awaiting word on season five; likely to return
The Resident (20th): awaiting word on season seven; could go either way
The Simpsons (20th): awaiting word on season 35; a slam dunk to return
Welcome to Flatch (Lionsgate/BBC/Fox): awaiting word on season three; likely to return
FOX FRESHMAN SHOWS
Accused (Sony/Fox): too soon to tell
Alert (Sony/Fox): too soon to tell
Animal Control: bows in February
Grimsburg (animated; Fox): renewed for season two
Krapopolis (animated; Fox): renewed for season two
Monarch: ordered for 2021-22 season, pushed to fall 2022-23; canceled
FOX NEW SHOWS (for 2023-24 season)
Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros. (Sony/Fox, animated) due in 2024
NBC VETERAN SHOWS
American Auto: awaiting word on season three; could go either way
The Blacklist (Sony/UTV): awaiting word on season 11; could go either way
Chicago Fire: awaiting word on season 12; likely to return
Chicago Med: awaiting word on season nine; likely to return
Chicago PD: awaiting word on season 11; likely to return
Grand Crew: awaiting word on season three; could go either way
La Brea: awaiting word on season three; likely to return
Law & Order: awaiting word on season 23; a slam dunk to return
Law & Order: SVU: awaiting word on season 25; a slam dunk to return
Law & Order: Organized Crime: awaiting word on season four; a slam dunk to return
Young Rock: awaiting word on season four; could go either way
NBC FRESHMAN SHOWS
Magnum P.I. (revived with a two-season order after four on CBS)Lopez vs. Lopez (UTV, multicam): could go either way
Night Court (WB/UTV, multicam): likely to return
Quantum Leap: renewed for season two
NBC NEW SHOWS(for 2023-24 season)
Found: (developed during Pilot Season 2022, pushed to 2023-24 season
The Irrational (drama developed during Pilot Season 2022)
Untitled Mike O’Malley comedy (multicam, Lionsgate/UTV)
Have a tip? Email me: Lesley.Goldberg@THR.com.
