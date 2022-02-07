Skip to main content

Broadcast TV Unscripted Scorecard 2022: What’s New, Renewed and Canceled

As networks increasingly rely on non-scripted fare, keep track of what's coming, going and sticking around.

The Bachelor (ABC), Survivor (CBS), Hell's
ABC's 'The Bachelor,' CBS' 'Survivor,' Fox's 'Hell's Kitchen,' NBC's 'America's Got Talent' and The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us' Courtesy of John Fleenor/ABC; Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment; Scott Kirkland/FOX; Trae Patton/NBC; Jacob Kepler/The CW

After relying heavily on unscripted series during the early part of the pandemic, broadcast networks have kept the steady flow of reality programming going even as scripted production returned to normal(ish).

While the volume of unscripted shows on the five English language networks isn’t quite as high as it was a year ago, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC will still air more than 40 titles before 2022 concludes.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s guide to keep track of which shows have been renewed beyond the 2021-22 season, which series have been canceled and newcomers set to join a network’s unscripted roster. Bookmark this page, as it will be updated regularly based on the latest information.

Shows scheduled to air in summer 2022 are considered part of the current season. Unscripted series also operate on a somewhat different cycle than that of scripted shows, so decisions on some shows likely will not come until after the May upfronts.

Renewed series are in bold. Those with an asterisk next to the title are produced or co-produced in-house by a partner studio of that network.

ABC

Veteran shows
The $100,000 Pyramid
America’s Funniest Home Videos
American Idol
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
Bachelor in Paradise
Card Sharks
The Celebrity Dating Game
Celebrity Family Feud
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
The Chase
Dancing With the Stars
Holey Moley: renewed through season four
The Hustler
Match Game
Press Your Luck
Shark Tank
Supermarket Sweep
To Tell the Truth
The Ultimate Surfer
When Nature Calls

First-year shows
Judge Steve Harvey*

Ordered to series
Generation Gap

CBS

Veteran shows
The Amazing Race
Big Brother
Celebrity Big Brother
The Greatest #AtHome Videos
Kids Say the Darndest Things*
Love Island
Secret Celebrity Renovation
Survivor
Tough As Nails
Undercover Boss

First-year shows
Beyond the Edge: premieres March 16

Ordered to series
Come Dance With Me*

The CW

Veteran shows
Masters of Illusion: renewed for season nine
Penn & Teller: Fool Us: renewed for season nine
Whose Line Is It Anyway
World’s Funniest Animals: renewed for season three

First-year shows
Great Chocolate Showdown
Killer Camp
Legends of the Hidden Temple
March

Fox

Veteran shows
Beat Shazam
Crime Scene Kitchen*
Game of Talents
Hell’s Kitchen: renewed through season 22
I Can See Your Voice*
Lego Masters
The Masked Singer*
Masterchef
Masterchef Junior
Mental Samurai
Name That Tune*

First-year shows
Alter Ego*
Domino Masters*
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer*
Next Level Chef*
The Real Dirty Dancing

Ordered to series
Don’t Forget the Lyrics

NBC

Veteran shows
America’s Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
College Bowl
Ellen’s Game of Games: canceled after four seasons
Family Game Fight
Making It*
The Titan Games*
The Voice
The Wall*
Weakest Link*

First-year shows
AGT: Extreme: premieres Feb. 21
American Song Contest*: premieres March 21
The Courtship (formerly Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance): premieres March 6
Home Sweet Home
That’s My Jam: renewed for season two

Ordered to series
Dancing With Myself*
L.A. Fire and Rescue*
The New World: natural history series slated for 2024
The Wheel
Who Do You Think You Are?

