Broadcast TV Unscripted Scorecard 2022: What’s New, Renewed and Canceled

ABC's 'The Bachelor,' CBS' 'Survivor,' Fox's 'Hell's Kitchen,' NBC's 'America's Got Talent' and The CW's 'Penn & Teller: Fool Us'

After relying heavily on unscripted series during the early part of the pandemic, broadcast networks have kept the steady flow of reality programming going even as scripted production returned to normal(ish).

While the volume of unscripted shows on the five English language networks isn’t quite as high as it was a year ago, ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC will still air more than 40 titles before 2022 concludes.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s guide to keep track of which shows have been renewed beyond the 2021-22 season, which series have been canceled and newcomers set to join a network’s unscripted roster. Bookmark this page, as it will be updated regularly based on the latest information.

Shows scheduled to air in summer 2022 are considered part of the current season. Unscripted series also operate on a somewhat different cycle than that of scripted shows, so decisions on some shows likely will not come until after the May upfronts.

Renewed series are in bold. Those with an asterisk next to the title are produced or co-produced in-house by a partner studio of that network.

ABC

Veteran shows

The $100,000 Pyramid

America’s Funniest Home Videos

American Idol

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

Bachelor in Paradise

Card Sharks

The Celebrity Dating Game

Celebrity Family Feud

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

The Chase

Dancing With the Stars

Holey Moley: renewed through season four

The Hustler

Match Game

Press Your Luck

Shark Tank

Supermarket Sweep

To Tell the Truth

The Ultimate Surfer

When Nature Calls

First-year shows

Judge Steve Harvey*

Ordered to series

Generation Gap

CBS

Veteran shows

The Amazing Race

Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

The Greatest #AtHome Videos

Kids Say the Darndest Things*

Love Island

Secret Celebrity Renovation

Survivor

Tough As Nails

Undercover Boss

First-year shows

Beyond the Edge: premieres March 16

Ordered to series

Come Dance With Me*

The CW

Veteran shows

Masters of Illusion: renewed for season nine

Penn & Teller: Fool Us: renewed for season nine

Whose Line Is It Anyway

World’s Funniest Animals: renewed for season three

First-year shows

Great Chocolate Showdown

Killer Camp

Legends of the Hidden Temple

March

Fox

Veteran shows

Beat Shazam

Crime Scene Kitchen*

Game of Talents

Hell’s Kitchen: renewed through season 22

I Can See Your Voice*

Lego Masters

The Masked Singer*

Masterchef

Masterchef Junior

Mental Samurai

Name That Tune*

First-year shows

Alter Ego*

Domino Masters*

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer*

Next Level Chef*

The Real Dirty Dancing

Ordered to series

Don’t Forget the Lyrics

NBC

Veteran shows

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

College Bowl

Ellen’s Game of Games: canceled after four seasons

Family Game Fight

Making It*

The Titan Games*

The Voice

The Wall*

Weakest Link*

First-year shows

AGT: Extreme: premieres Feb. 21

American Song Contest*: premieres March 21

The Courtship (formerly Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance): premieres March 6

Home Sweet Home

That’s My Jam: renewed for season two

Ordered to series

Dancing With Myself*

L.A. Fire and Rescue*

The New World: natural history series slated for 2024

The Wheel

Who Do You Think You Are?