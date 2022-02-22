‘The Latecomer’ Novel to Be Adapted as Series by Bruna Papandrea, Kristen Campo (Exclusive)

Another book from the Jean Hanff Korelitz library is getting the adaptation treatment. Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Kristen Campo have acquired the rights to the New York Times bestselling author’s upcoming novel, The Latecomer.

The novel, set to publish in May by Celadon, will be adapted as a television series. Hanff Korelitz will executive produce the series alongside Papandrea and Made Up Stories’ Steve Hutensky, and Casey Haver and Campo in partnership with Endeavor Content. Endeavor Content brokered the book deal.

The Latecomer centers on the Oppenheimer family — Harrison, Lewyn and Sally — who, despite being born as triplets, feel no strong familial bond and are determined to go their separate ways and escape one another. However, when their parents welcome a forth Oppenheimer sibling, Phoebe, the fractured family’s world is turned upside down as their family “latecomer” has an impact on their lives.

The Latecomer marks Hanff Korelitz’s latest novel to be adapted for television, joining You Should Have Known, the inspiration for HBO’s The Undoing, and the 2021 release The Plot, which will be a limited series starring Mahershala Ali and to be executive produced by Campo, who also packaged the series. Hanff Korelitz’s novel Admission was also adapted for film by Focus Features in 2013.

“I’m so fortunate to be working again with two brilliant and innovative women: Bruna Papandrea and her team at Made Up Stories, who were so important to The Undoing, and Kristen Campo, who is part of the fantastic team adapting my novel The Plot for TV,” Hanff Korelitz said in a statement. “A novel is the product of a single creator, so it’s never a simple thing to entrust it to others, but I know that The Latecomer is in the best of all possible hands, and I can’t wait to see it come to life.”

Made Up Stories and Campo added: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to be collaborating with Jean again. Her stories are immediately captivating and her writing is so layered and filled with distinctive characters, as a reader you just get absorbed into her worlds. We’d all been craving to find a complicated family drama for a while and from the moment we were introduced to the eccentric Oppenheimer triplets, we were all hooked. Reading The Latecomer was an immersive experience and we’re so excited to all be partnered together to bring this family to life.”

Campo has a first look deal with Endeavor Content with multiple projects in development including producing Showtime’s The L-Word: Generation Q, Partner Track for Netflix and The Plot at Onyx/Hulu. Prior credits include Apple’s Truth Be Told and the AMC/Netflix series The Killing.

Made Up Stories, Campo and Hanff Korelitz are represented by WME.

The Latecomer will publish on May 31.