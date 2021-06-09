Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Raelle Tucker Team for Adaptation of Novel ‘The Change’ (Exclusive)

New York Times bestselling author Kirsten Miller is getting the adaptation treatment. The upcoming novel frombestselling author Kirsten Miller is getting the adaptation treatment. Bruna Papandrea ’s production banner Made Up Stories has acquired the rights to develop the author’s novel, The Change, for television.

The novel will be adapted in partnership with Emmy-nominated screenwriter Raelle Tucker and Endeavor Content. Tucker will write and executive produce the series alongside Papandrea and Made Up Stories’ Allie Goss, Steve Hutensky, and Janice Park. Miller will also executive produce.

“The Change is a dream show I feel like I’ve been training my whole career to make,” Tucker said in a statement. “Kirsten’s book is bold, smart, sexy, magical and fearlessly female driven. It has shit to say and it’s not shying away from it. I’ve never seen a series that embraces the complexity of women ‘coming into their power’ with quite as much bravery, imagination, ferocity and fun. I’m honored to work with Made Up Stories and Kirsten to bring this show to life.”

Miller added, “Made Up Stories always brings the strongest, most complex women characters to the screen. They’ve assembled a team of the baddest bitches around, and I’m thrilled to join forces with them for The Change.”

Described as a “feel-good feminist revenge fantasy,” The Change will center on a trio of 40-something women who discover unexpected powers which they use to hunt down serial killers and settle old scores.

“Kirsten’s novel is exactly the type of story that we’ve been craving,” Papandrea, Goss, Hutensky, and Park said. “Driven by distinctively formidable heroines that we don’t get to meet often: women of a ‘certain age’ who are allowed – and more so, empowered – by their years of experience to be funny, sexy and whip smart while rebelling against indoctrinated narratives. And we couldn’t be more excited to have Raelle helming the series.”

The Change marks the author’s first adult novel which will be published next summer by William Morrow and Company, an imprint of HarperCollins. Miller has previously penned more than a dozen of middle grade and young adult books including the Kiki Strike series and How to Lead a Life of Crime. Miller also teamed with actor Jason Segel to co-author the Nightmares! trilogy and Last Reality series.

The upcoming series joins a lineup of page to screen adaptations from Made Up Stories. The production banner recently adapted Jean Hanff Korelitz’s You Should Have Known as the HBO Max series The Undoing with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant. The finale drew the biggest one-night audience for an HBO series in more than a year. The series also went on to secure four Golden Globe noms including best limited series or movie made for television.

The production banner is also adapting Karin Slaughter’s Pieces of Her for Netflix starring Toni Collette, Holly Ringland’s debut novel The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart for Amazon Prime Video and Cecelia Ahern’s Roar which will stream on Apple TV+. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Acevedo’s Clap When You Land, Marie Lu’s Warcross and Christina Baker Kline’s The Exiles are in development.

Made Up Stories’ adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers, adapted from the bestseller by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarity, will debut on Hulu later this year. After working with Kidman and David E. Kelley on The Undoing and Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers marks the third collaboration between Kelley, Kidman and Papandrea.

Miller is represented by WME. Tucker is represented by UTA and Joel Mckuin at Mckuin Frankel Whitehead.