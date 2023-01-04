Bryan Cranston Revives ‘Breaking Bad’ Character Walter White for PopCorners’ Super Bowl Ad

Walter White is back.

Bryan Cranston is stepping back into the shoes of the character he played for five seasons on AMC’s Emmy Award-winning drama Breaking Bad for PopCorners. The Frito-Lay snack brand teased the reveal on Instagram in December but waited until today to release the full image of Cranston as White clutching a bag of white cheddar chips.

“Breaking soon,” Cranston wrote on his Instagram. And by soon he means Feb. 12, when the commercial is scheduled to air as part of this year’s anticipated Super Bowl campaigns. It will be PopCorners first Super Bowl spot and in-game commercial.

Bryan Cranston appears as Breaking Bad character Walter White in a new ad for PopCorners scheduled to debut for the 2023 Super Bowl. Courtesy of Frito-Lay

Cranston won four Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor for his work as White in the drug drama created by Vince Gilligan. The show wrapped up its run in 2013, and he has since appeared as the character in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and in cameos on the spin-off Better Call Saul.

Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with halftime performer Rihanna. The game will air on Fox.