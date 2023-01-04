Bryan Cranston Revives ‘Breaking Bad’ Character Walter White for PopCorners’ Super Bowl Ad

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Walter White is back.
Bryan Cranston is stepping back into the shoes of the character he played for five seasons on AMC’s Emmy Award-winning drama Breaking Bad for PopCorners. The Frito-Lay snack brand teased the reveal on Instagram in December but waited until today to release the full image of Cranston as White clutching a bag of white cheddar chips.
“Breaking soon,” Cranston wrote on his Instagram. And by soon he means Feb. 12, when the commercial is scheduled to air as part of this year’s anticipated Super Bowl campaigns. It will be PopCorners first Super Bowl spot and in-game commercial.
Cranston won four Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor for his work as White in the drug drama created by Vince Gilligan. The show wrapped up its run in 2013, and he has since appeared as the character in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and in cameos on the spin-off Better Call Saul.
Super Bowl LVII will be played on Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with halftime performer Rihanna. The game will air on Fox.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Video Games
How Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Restored the Reputation of the Original Video Game
-
-
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik Says Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Goodbye Episode Will Allow His Character to “Live Forever”
-
-
Live Feed
James Marsden on Shocking ‘Westworld’ Cancellation: Show’s Fate Should Be Based on “More Than Financial Success”
-