Bryan Cranston Wants ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ Revival to Happen: “That Would Be Fun to Do”

Bryan Cranston sounds ready to revisit Hal, his lovable patriarch from Fox’s Malcolm in the Middle.

During an interview with E! News that published online Friday, the Emmy-winning actor said he has heard talk about reviving the popular comedy, and he made it clear that he would enjoy exploring more from the series if the opportunity felt right. Cranston is currently promoting Showtime’s Your Honor, which launches its second and final season later this month.

“There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of Malcolm in the Middle,” Cranston said. “We had such a great family on that, and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, ‘Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.’ I can’t believe it’s already that, but that would be fun to do.”

Malcolm in the Middle, which debuted in January 2000 and ran for seven seasons, also starred Frankie Muniz (Malcolm), Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Christopher Masterson (Francis), Justin Berfield (Reese) and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey). It was Cranston’s breakout role before AMC’s Breaking Bad became his defining project.

During an interview in October, Muniz told Fox News that he would love to revisit his TV family, and that he sensed he wasn’t alone in feeling that way.

“I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea, and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” Muniz said at the time. “So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.”