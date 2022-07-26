Bryan Cranston Reunites With Steve Mosko for Village Roadshow TV Deal

Bryan Cranston is reuniting with former Sony Pictures Television chairman Steve Mosko.

The former Emmy-winning Breaking Bad star has inked a TV producing deal with Mosko’s Village Roadshow. Mosko, during his tenure atop Sony, was among the primary executives who developed and oversaw AMC’s Breaking Bad.

Under the pact, Cranston and his Moonshot Entertainment banner will create and develop TV content for various distribution platforms. Cranston had a long relationship with Sony TV and, following the show’s five-season conclusion, opened a new chapter with the indie studio and signed a first-look deal back in 2013. His Moonshot banner — named after Dodger favorite Wally Moon’s famed home run — was based at Sony until mid-2019, when Cranston signed a multiple-year pact with Warner Bros. TV. That deal has since expired, paving the way for Cranston to reunite with Mosko at Village Roadshow.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Bryan for nearly two decades and his strength in front of the camera is matched only by his skills behind the camera as a director, writer and producer,” said Mosko, who serves as CEO of Village Roadshow Entertainment Group. “He is a singular talent in the industry and one of the best storytellers I know. Our partnership to identify, develop and produce elevated TV content furthers Village Roadshow Television’s commitment to bring the best stories to life.”

Village Roadshow TV exec vp Alix Jaffe will work closely with Cranston and Moonshot’s James Degus and Mosko on all projects under the partnership. Degus previously worked with Cranston on Showtime’s Your Honor and HBO’s All the Way.

“I’m beyond excited to be working again with my friend, Steve Mosko, and his exceptionally creative team at Village Roadshow,” Cranston said. “We are in the best position to continue producing compelling television — focusing on stories that Tickle the Brain and Touch the Heart.”

In addition to his time on Breaking Bad, Cranston exec produces and stars in Showtime’s Your Honor with the limited series returning for its second and likely final season on the premium cable network. His feature credits include Saving Private Ryan, Little Miss Sunshine, Drive, Argo and Godzilla. Cranston and Moonshot are repped by UTA and Johnson Shapiro.

Mosko spent 24 years at Sony and departed after infighting with execs at the studio in 2016. He joined Village Roadshow in 2018.