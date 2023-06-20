‘Burn the House Down’: Netflix Unveils First Trailer for Japanese Revenge Series

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for its latest live-action original series from Japan, Burn the House Down, set to launch globally on July 13.

A domestic revenge thriller, the show stars Mei Nagano (My Love Story!, Hanbun, Aoi) as Anzu Murata, a young woman whose childhood was torn apart when her family’s home burned down, prompting her parents to divorce. Convinced that her ailing mother was wrongly accused of the conflagration, Anzu goes undercover to work as a housekeeper for the suspicious woman who married her father in the wake of the blaze — convinced that she can gather evidence and discover the truth of what really happened.

The show is an adaptation of the popular manga Burn the House Down (Mitarai-ke Enjō Suru), which ran in Japan from 2017 to 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the manga in English in June 2022.

‘Burn the House Down’ Netflix

The lead cast includes: Asuka Kudo, Taishi Nakagawa, Yuri Tsunematsu, Kie Kitano, Mari Hamada, Sakurako Konishi, Michiko Kichise, Mitsuhiro Oikawa and Kyoka Suzuki.

The series is directed by Yūichirō Hirakawa (Erased, Rookies, The Promised Neverland) and Koji Shintoku (Honey Lemon Soda, Hanii) from screenplays by Arisa Kaneko (Orange, Helter Skelter). It is executive produced by Netflix’s Shinichi Takahashi, with producers listed as Kei Haruna, Masahiro Uchiyama and Miho Kobayashi. Tokyo-based Office Crescendo produced the show in partnership with Netflix.

Netflix has been ramping up its Japan live-action slate in recent months. Burn the House Down follows the recent launch of popular Japanese series like Sanctuary (May, 2023), First Love (December, 2022), Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Makanai: Cooking in the Maiko House (January, 2022) and the second season of Alice in Borderland (December, 2022), the most-watched Japanese show ever on Netflix. Later this year, the streamer will release live-action adaptations of iconic mangas Yu Yu Hakusho and City Hunter.