Busi Lurayi, ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ Actress, Dies Suddenly

Busi Lurayi, the young South African actress who starred as Tumi on the Netflix family comedy How to Ruin Christmas, has died, her agency announced. She was in her mid-30s.

Eye Media Artists said Lurayi “passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”

In 2020’s three-episode How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, made in South Africa, Lurayi’s character ruins what should have been her sister’s (Beauty Sello, played by Thando Thabe) picture-perfect wedding, then tries to make things right.

Lurayi returned last year for the show’s second season, How to Ruin Christmas: The Funeral.

In 2007, she appeared as Thandi on the ITV series Wild at Heart, about a British family who relocates to South Africa to rehabilitate a game reserve for wild animals and establish an animal hospital.

Earlier, she was on episodes of NBC’s ER and the South African sitcom City Ses’la.

In a statement, Netflix South Africa said: “An incredible light has gone out in the South African entertainment industry. We are deeply saddened by the passing of award-winning stage & screen actor Busi Lurayi. We will hold onto the laughs, the beauty & the moments of joy she brought us. #RIPBusiLurayi #HowToRuinChristmas.”