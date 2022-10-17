Byron Allen Unveils Inaugural theGrio Awards Honoring Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Hudson and More

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group on Monday announced the launch of a new awards ceremony, theGrio Awards, with honorees set to include Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle and Jennifer Hudson.

TheGrio Awards aim to celebrate luminaries from the worlds of film, music, comedy, television, sports, philanthropy, business, fashion, social justice, environmental justice and education, as well as cultural icons and innovators “whose many contributions positively impact America.”

The ceremony, which will be hosted by Sheryl Underwood and Taye Diggs, will take place Oct. 22 at the Beverly Hilton and will air Nov. 5 on TV stations around the country, as well as on theGrio Television Network and other Allen Media Group television and digital platforms. Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, an African American-focused news, lifestyle, sports and entertainment platform, in 2016.

Perry will receive the ICON Award at the event, while Chappelle will accept the Cultural Icon Award, and Hudson will be presented with the Trailblazer Icon Award.

Other honorees at the ceremony will include Norman Lear (Champion Award), Patti LaBelle (Music Icon Award), Kenan Thompson (Comedy Icon Award), Ben Crump (Justice Icon Award), Alena Analeigh McQuarter (Young Icon Award), Robert F. Smith (Philanthropy Award), Allyson Felix (Sports Icon Award), Don Peebles (Business Icon Award) and Queen Latifah (Television Icon Award). All honorees are expected to accept their awards in person.

“I created theGrio Awards to celebrate and amplify African American excellence and the incredible champions from other communities who truly support us,” said Allen, who is founder, chairman and CEO of Allen Media Group. “As a child, strong, positive African American icons such as Berry Gordy Jr., Rosa Parks, Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. helped me see myself differently and changed the trajectory of my life. Celebrating and amplifying iconic individuals is something we can never do enough of, especially for our children.”

LaBelle also is set to perform at the event, as are Yolanda Adams, Tyrese and Fantasia. Greg Phillinganes will serve as musical director, and DJ Kiss will serve as both DJ and announcer.

Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions are co-producing theGrio Awards. Allen is executive producer along with Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich.