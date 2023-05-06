‘Call Me Kat’ Canceled After Three Seasons on Fox

The cat cafe is closing its doors.

Fox has canceled its comedy Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik, after three seasons. The news comes a day after the show’s season (now series) finale aired on the network.

Call Me Kat stars Bialik as a woman who leaves her job as a college professor to open a cat cafe. The series is based on the BBC comedy Miranda, starring and created by Miranda Hart. The show was a co-production between Warner Bros. TV, BBC Studios America and Fox Entertainment, along with That’s Wonderful Productions — headed by Bialik’s Big Bang co-star Jim Parsons — and Bialik’s Sad Clown Productions.

The comedy joins The Resident and 911 in leaving the network after this season, though the latter is moving to ABC for its seventh season. Both dramas come from Disney’s 20th Television, so 911 will become an in-house production at its new network. (Fox is holding onto spinoff 911: Lone Star, also from 20th, renewing that show for a fifth season.)

Fox has made a push recently to own more of its programming, and while it had a partial stake in Kat, both 911 and The Resident are wholly owned by Disney (though they started out under the Fox umbrella, before the sale of 21st Century Fox assets to the Mouse House in 2019).

On-air ratings for Call Me Kat declined (as is the case for much of network TV) this season. The show averaged 2.23 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the key ad demographic of adults 18-49 in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings; those figures are down 24 percent and 38 percent from the 2021-22 season. Streaming data for the show, per usual, is under lock and key.

Along with Bialik, the show’s cast includes Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Julian Gant and Cheyenne Jackson. Leslie Jordan was a regular until his death in October 2022, midway through production on sesaon three; the series wrote off his character by having him marry his boyfriend (John Griffin) and move to Tahiti.

Jim Patterson and Maria Ferrari served as showrunners for season three and executive produced with Bialik, Parsons and Todd Spiewak for That’s Wonderful, Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios and Hart.

