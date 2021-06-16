Fox’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Enlists ‘Mom’ Grad as Season 2 Showrunner

Call Me Kat has found its new showrunner.

Chuck Lorre vet Alissa Neubauer will take over the Fox comedy starring Mayim Bialik for season two. She replaces Darlene Hunt (The Big C), who ran season one of the series from Warner Bros. TV.

Neubauer has spent 17 years in the Lorre camp. She started her career as a script coordinator on CBS’ Two and a Half Men, where she rose to co-producer. She most recently was on CBS’ Mom, where she served as co-exec producer on the comedy’s entire eight-season run.

Inspired by the BBC format Miranda, Bialik stars as a woman who struggles against society and her mom to prove she can live a happy life despite being single at 39, which is why she spent her savings to open a cat café in Louisville. Bialik exec produces alongside her former Big Bang Theory co-star Jim Parsons and his producing partner/husband Todd Spiewak, BBC Studios’ Miranda Hart and Angie Stephenson.

Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant co-star in the comedy, which ranked as one of last season’s top-rated new comedy series. Call Me Kat was Fox’s first live-action series to earn a renewal for the 2021-22 broadcast season.