Cameron Diaz Reflects on Stepping Away From Acting: “I Feel Whole”

Cameron Diaz is reflecting on why she decided to step away from acting.

During a sit-down interview with Kevin Hart on Thursday on his Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, Diaz opened up about how acting occupied much of her life which ultimately led her to take a step back and reevaluate everything.

“When you do something at a really high level for a long period of time… you’re the person who’s the talent… all parts of you that isn’t that has to sort of be handed off to other people,” the 48-year-old explained.

She went on to explain that from the spotlight perspective it’s as if she was “a machine” but for her “personal spiritual self” she realized when she was 40-years-old that the part of her that “functioned at a high level wasn’t enough.” She also reiterated that though she has a “love” for acting, there were “so many parts” of her life that she “wasn’t touching” and “wasn’t managing.”

“For me, I just really wanted to make my life manageable by me,” she explained. “My routine in a day is literally what I can manage to do by myself. It’s the best feeling.”

After embracing a more simplistic life away rather than having “blinders on” and constantly feeling as if she was “going going going”, Diaz says, “I feel whole.” She also says that during her time away from the spotlight she met her now-husband and has since started a family, “all those things I didn’t have time for before.”

Diaz married her husband Benji Madden in Jan. 2015. Last year, the couple announced the birth of their daughter Raddix Madden.

Diaz’s last acting credit was in the 2014 remake of Annie, in which she starred as Miss Hannigan. Diaz also reflected about retiring from acting during a discussion with Gwyneth Paltrow for “In Goop Health.”

“I got a peace in my soul because I finally was taking care of myself,” she said. “There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there. And I’m sensitive to energy.” She also explained that she needed to “take responsibility” for her life. “That’s my job. There’s lots of things I had to iron out and a lot of relationships I had to repair. A lot of relationships I had to build, that I was absent in my life,” she said at the time.

Diaz has since launched her own wine brand called Avaline.