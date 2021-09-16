Former Sky Drama Head Cameron Roach Launches Production Company Rope Ladder Fiction

Cameron Roach, who stepped down as director of drama at Comcast-owned Sky earlier this year, is going it alone, having set up his own production company.

Rope Ladder Fiction, unveiled on Thursday, is a Manchester-based independent banner with a focus on providing training and development opportunities to new talent. It launches with development funding from both Sky Studios and the BBC.

The company aims to start production on its first project in 2022, but will also build on Roach’s first outing since leaving Sky, curating Flip the Script, a training program to provide 12 paid placements for aspiring script editors in the North-West run by social enterprise, Sharp Futures.

“Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama,” said Roach, who joined Sky as commissioning director in 2013 after spells producing for the BBC and Kudos. He led Sky Drama in the U.K. from late 2018 until spring 2020.

“We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment,” said Roach. “We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.”

Roach’s list of credits includes hit programs such as Life on Mars, Silk, Casualty and Waterloo Road, while at Sky he commissioned shows including I Hate Suzie, Third Day, Intergalactic and Gangs of London.