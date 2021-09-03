Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel Bring ‘Cinderella’ to “Crosswalk the Musical”

James Corden, Camilla Cabello, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter perform in Crosswalk the Musical: Cinderella on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden.'

James Corden debuted another segment of his “Crosswalk the Musical” series on Thursday’s episode of The Late Late Show, and this time he welcomed his Cinderella co-stars Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel.

The segment opened with Corden dressed as the fairy godmother, quipping that he gave Porter the wrong address because he’s “intimidated.” “Billy Porter is the only actor I’ve ever encountered who is almost as talented as I am,” the late-night host joked.

Porter eventually joined Cabello and Menzel, immediately calling out Corden and reminding him that he’s “the only one that’s going to be playing the Fairy Godmother” whereas Corden can play “the rat” like he does in the film, to which Corden argued was a mouse.

The co-stars then changed into their characters from Amazon’s Cinderella and stopped traffic to perform songs from the film in the somewhat busy streets of Los Angeles. The Cinderella actors and singers sang along to a few of the tunes they cover in the musical including the mash-up of Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” and Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be.”

A few drivers looked amused and confused while others appeared slightly annoyed that their commute was delayed.

The modern version of the classic fairy tale, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, depicts the princess, played by Cabello, as an independent woman who is focused on achieving her fashion dreams. The jukebox musical features the cast’s versions of popular songs like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Queen’s “Somebody to Love,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” The film marks Cabello’s acting debut.

A clip of the flash mob began circulating last weekend which led to some negative reactions to Corden’s dance moves. In a video uploaded to Twitter, the host, dressed as a mouse, was thrusting his groin toward cars. The moment appears in the “Crosswalk the Musical” performance as Corden, Porter, Menzel, and Cabello groove along to Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” with background dancers and a few props.

The segment ends with Porter, who plays the Fabulous Godparent dubbed “Fab G” in the film, turning Corden into an actual mouse. “Bibbidi-bobbidi bye bitch,” Porter says to the camera.

Amazon’s Cinderella is streaming now. Watch The Late Late Show’s Cinderella musical below.