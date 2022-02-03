Candace Cameron Bure Recalls Final Text Conversation With Bob Saget

Full House star Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her last text conversation with Bob Saget during an interview with Hoda Kotb on NBC’s Today show on Thursday morning.

Bure, 45, revealed that she and Saget had had a small argument just two weeks before his sudden death but resolved the issue over text. “We were going to have dinner,” recalled Bure. “And we got into a little tiff. And his flight was delayed. We ended up not having dinner. But in Bob fashion, the next day he wrote me, like, what would be pages long of a text. And he was apologizing, saying he was cranky and he was just so sorry.”

Bure went on to say that Saget likened his cranky behavior to that of his late mother Dolly, who died in 2014, and that he told her: “I love you more for the trouble you’re giving me, if that’s even possible.”

The actress recalled that she responded by saying “I love you. I could never be mad at you. Roll my eyes at you? Yes. But never mad. And I love that (you’re being like) Dolly. That made me laugh out loud. I loved your mom.'”

Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full House, was found dead at a hotel in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. He was 65. Bure was among the first of his colleagues to react to the veteran comedian’s death, writing on Twitter, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

She also attended an intimate funeral service for Saget, along with fellow Full House stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, as well as Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle.

In her conversation with Kotb, Bure called Saget a “remarkable person” and said she has never had a friendship like the one with him, describing how comfortable Saget made her feel as a young star on Full House, how “warm and inviting” he always was and how he had a heart of gold — but on top that — he could make her laugh. “It was the best combination of all different traits that you could imagine together, and that was Bob,” she said.

Considering what she lost when Saget died, Bure said that he was “available and there for everyone that he knew. But Bob was that person that, no matter what happened, Bob would drop anything for you in a second, in a heartbeat. And you didn’t even have to be his best friend for him to do that. That’s how huge his heart was.”