Candace Cameron Bure “Never Asked” Miss Benny’s Character to Be Removed From ‘Fuller House’

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out after Miss Benny claimed, in a TikTok video, that a castmember tried to have their character removed from Netflix’s Fuller House.

On Thursday, the Glamorous star, who played Casey, who they claim was “the first gay character in the Full House franchise,” shared a video on TikTok, saying “one of the Tanner sisters” who was “very publicly not for the girls” tried to have their character removed.

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Miss Benny, who came out as transgender last month, said. “I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically.”

While Miss Benny didn’t identify Bure by name in the video, one of the hashtags in the caption read, “#candacebure,” and a number of commenters have assumed that Bure is the person Miss Benny is referring to.

Bure later denied that she was the one who tried to get the character removed, saying in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show.”

“Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters,” the statement continued. “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as “Casey” on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Miss Benny added later in the TikTok video, “To this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.”

THR has also reached out to reps for Netflix and Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner, for comment.