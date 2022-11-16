Candace Cameron Bure Says “Traditional Marriage” Will Be the Focus of Great American Family Holiday Movies

Candace Cameron Bure says her new network, Great American Family, does not plan to focus on same-gender relationships in its upcoming movies and projects, as opposed to the Hallmark Channel.

“I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” Bure tells The Wall Street Journal in an interview that published Monday.

After making more than two dozen movies, including 10 holiday films, for the Hallmark Channel, Bure left the network earlier this year and now serves as chief creative officer at GAF.

The Full House alum previously said Great American Media better aligns with her career goals and personal beliefs.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure tells the Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Bure isn’t the only former Hallmark face to make the transition to Great American Family. Bill Abbott, former president and CEO of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media, now serves as the CEO of Great American Media.

When The Wall Street Journal asked Abbott about his perspective on whether same-gender couples would be the focus of GAF films, he said, “it’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

In response to Bure’s latest remarks, Hilarie Burton Morgan took to Twitter Monday, where she called the actress a “bigot.”

Bigot.

I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy.

But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank. https://t.co/X70aO4WIcB — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 15, 2022

“Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry,” the One Tree Hill and White Collar actress wrote following The Wall Street Journal interview.

JoJo Siwa also called out the Fuller House actress on Instagram, saying, “I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

In 2019, The Hill reported that Morgan left a Hallmark job after she says executives ignored her requests for an “LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting.”

Around the same time, the Hallmark Channel found itself under fire after pulling commercials featuring same-gender couples. The decision started a media frenzy during the holiday season — the network’s biggest time of the year. Hallmark later backtracked and apologized for the move.

Nearly a month after the commercial controversy, Abbott left the channel after 11 years without any explanation.

In an effort to move the network forward, Hallmark brought in Wonya Lucas, a former TV One executive and CNN brand manager, as the new CEO in August 2020. During a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she said her focus is making her new media brand as inclusive as its parent company’s greeting cards.

“I live a life that is reflective of a lot of different communities. I can authentically say I want those communities represented because I know, not just know of, I really know what it’s like to be othered, however you define that,” Lucas said.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Great American Family for comment.