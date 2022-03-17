Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey Chronicle True Story of Infamous Texas Axe Murderer in ‘Candy’

Candy and Betty relish in new friendships. Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) and Candy Montgomery (Jessica Biel), shown.

Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey are bringing the true story of Candy Montgomery to life on the screen.

Hulu offered a first look and teaser of the upcoming limited series Candy, centered on Montgomery (portrayed by Biel), a 1980 suburban Texas housewife who murdered her neighbor Betty Gore (Melanie Lynskey) with an ax.

In the teaser released Thursday, Biel’s Candy is shown taking the stand to discuss the relationship she had with Betty Gore.

“I had no angry feelings towards her if that’s what the question is,” Biel’s Candy says in the trailer. “We were friends.” When asked what transpired the night of June 13 when she had a conversation with Betty, Biel’s Candy is shown looking at the camera and smiling.

Candy also stars Timothy Simons, Pablo Schreiber, and Raúl Esparza. The series will be released as a five-part event.

Robin Veith (The Act) wrote the pilot script and will executive produce. Nick Antosca (The Act) will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat. Alex Hedlund will also exec produce with Biel and Michelle Purple serving as executive producers for Iron Ocean. Jim Atkinson & John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. Michael Uppendahl (American Crime Story: Impeachment) directed the pilot.

The series is from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and 20th Television, one of the Disney Television Studios.

The Candy Montgomery story is also set to be chronicled in the upcoming HBO Max limited series Love and Death, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery.

Candy premieres on May 9.