Cannes: ‘One Cut of the Dead’ Co-Creator Ryoichi Wada to Produce Anime Series ‘Ninja Masx’ (Exclusive)

Japanese writer-producer Ryoichi Wada, the co-creator of the hit horror action feature One Cut of the Dead, on which Cannes’ 2022 opening night title Final Cut is based, has signed a deal to develop and produce an original animated series titled Ninja Masx.

Ninja Masx will be a co-production between PoC Studios, NorthStar Thailand Studio and Wada’s company Hairu Entertainment. The series is a futuristic genre-bending mashup of ninja lore, apocalyptic genre, music, dance and dynamic anime action. It is based on an original manga concept by Wada.

The project is being co-developed and executive produced by veteran comic book creator, TV showrunner and screenwriter Andrew Cosby (Hellboy, 2 Guns, Eureka), who also serves as PoC Studios’ chief creative officer. Co-executive producers are Ray Sefo, Sirisak Koshpasharin and Isaac Wu.

In a parallel announcement, Labid Aziz’s PoC Studios said it has partnered with SOLIS Studios and SOLIS Labs, the feature film and blockchain divisions of media and technology collective SOLIS. Led by Brett Claywell and Brendan de Kauwe, SOLIS has created a content ecosystem and curated digital marketplace that facilitates the creation and sale of both utility and regulated blockchain smart contracts.

The partnership is designed to elevate up-and-coming film and tv content creators by utilizing SOLIS’ easy-to-use blockchain technologies for raising funds and allowing community access to equity investments in a secure, compliant and transparent manner.

The Ninja Masx series is the first project to have been facilitated by the PoC Studios and SOLIS tie-up.

“Our mission is to provide a platform that will bring much needed diversity in ideas and perspectives to create entertaining and profitable content while fully leveraging innovative technological tools,” said Aziz.

Added SOLIS co-founder Brett Claywell: “As SOLIS continues our exploration of developing deeper relationships between talent, their stories and their audiences, we are delighted to continue our growth with a company like PoC who share our vision of global communities engaged in discovering and supporting global voices.”

SOLIS Studios most recently entered into a multi-picture co-financing deal with Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures for a slate of genre films with Eric B. Fleischman’s Defiant Studios.