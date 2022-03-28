‘Call My Agent!’ Showrunner Fanny Herrero Jury President for Canneseries

The 2022 Canneseries television festival unveiled the competition jury for this year’s festival, to be headed by jury president Fanny Herrero, showrunner on French cross-over hit Call My Agent!

Joining Herrero to judge the competition line up of Canneseries 2022 will be four actors and one composer, namely Call My Agent! actress Anne Marivin; the Icelandic star Olafur Darri Olafsson (Trapped, True Detective), Sex Education‘s Sami Outalbali; Dennis O’Hare, whose acting credits include The Nevers and American Horror Story; and

composer Daniel Pemberton, an Oscar nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The six-person jury will judge the ten series picked for this year’s competition, which runs April 1-6 in Cannes, alongside the international television market MIPTV (April 4-6). The 2022 Canneseries line-up includes small-screen dramas such as The Lesson from Israel; Belgian crime drama 1985 from VRT, RTBF and Canal+; German/Swedish psychological drama Souls from Sky Atlantic; and the Danish mini-series The Dreamer — Becoming Karen Blixen, starring Wonder Woman actress Connie Nielsen as Blixen, the famed Danish writer of Out of Africa.

Canneseries will also feature a number of out-of-competition special screenings, including of the big-budget Paramount+ video game adaptation Halo, starring Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone, and of the Canal+ French miniseries Infiniti starring Céline Sallette, Daniyar Alshinov and Vlad Ivanov.