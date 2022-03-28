×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Call My Agent!’ Showrunner Fanny Herrero Jury President for Canneseries

'Call My Agent!' actress Anne Marivin, 'Trapped' star Olafur Darri Olafsson and Sami Outalbali from 'Sex Education' also named to this year's Canneseries jury.

Fanny-Herrero
Fanny Herrero -Laurent Viteur_Getty Images

The 2022 Canneseries television festival unveiled the competition jury for this year’s festival, to be headed by jury president Fanny Herrero, showrunner on French cross-over hit Call My Agent! 

Joining Herrero to judge the competition line up of Canneseries 2022 will be four actors and one composer, namely Call My Agent! actress Anne Marivin; the Icelandic star Olafur Darri Olafsson (Trapped, True Detective), Sex Education‘s Sami Outalbali; Dennis O’Hare, whose acting credits include The Nevers and American Horror Story; and
composer Daniel Pemberton, an Oscar nominee for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The six-person jury will judge the ten series picked for this year’s competition, which runs April 1-6 in Cannes, alongside the international television market MIPTV (April 4-6). The 2022 Canneseries line-up includes small-screen dramas such as The Lesson from Israel; Belgian crime drama 1985 from VRT, RTBF and Canal+; German/Swedish psychological drama Souls from Sky Atlantic; and the Danish mini-series The Dreamer — Becoming Karen Blixen, starring Wonder Woman actress Connie Nielsen as Blixen, the famed Danish writer of Out of Africa.

Canneseries will also feature a number of out-of-competition special screenings, including of the big-budget Paramount+ video game adaptation Halo, starring Pablo Schreiber and Natascha McElhone, and of the Canal+ French miniseries Infiniti starring Céline Sallette, Daniyar Alshinov and Vlad Ivanov.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad